Parking & about 15 mins. from my house, seats 5000. No bad seats, & $16 for a ticket on the 1st base side 1/2 way up the 1st base line. It's probably one of the nicest low A stadiums in the country. Nat's were losing 10-0 after 4 innings but ended up losing 11-9, & had the tying run at bat in the bottom of the 9th. Only negative was the oppressive humidity. Plan on going to a few more games.