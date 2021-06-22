Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

I’m hoping sister

By Seattleapp Joined:
sportswar.com
 18 days ago

Is that the Vandy pitcher's mother or sister in the stands? She looks 25 ** -- HburgCav 06/21/2021 8:07PM. If she is the pitcher's mother, my mid life crisis has begun ** -- HburgCav 06/21/2021 8:24PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...

virginia.sportswar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Log In
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Sportssportswar.com

I’m 52 and was an avid watcher

Of pro sports ever since the 70’s. I will concede to you and reestuart that there was much trash talk way back when. But that trash talk was not glorified by social media like it is today (I know, there wasn’t a social media back then). And anyone who thinks sportsmanship is as good now as it used to be, from kids all the way up through pros, I totally disagree with them. And I definitely stand firm on the other aspects of why I think sports are not as good as they used to be. But you are right, trash talking has always been existent, it’s just that it was kept on the court.
Sportssportswar.com

I feel confident in saying that tony hates NIL

But does feel conflicted in the sense that he makes a lot of money himself, knows he would seem hypocritical to criticize it, and is happy for the kids who truly need the money. But I strongly suspect he thinks it will make for an even more unlevel playing field. He’s old school about this stuff.
Sportssportswar.com

Who cares. Walked out on his teammates before season ended. not a fan

Who cares. Walked out on his teammates before season ended. not a fan -- rocket 07/09/2021 2:43PM. GoPuff sounds like pretty appropriate name. The brand makes -- hoosone 07/09/2021 11:18AM. He could've cleared things up and didn't. I wish him no ill will ** -- uva123 07/09/2021 2:36PM. Who made...
Radford, VAsportswar.com

Need some convincing that Cheaters

I think a little bit of respect here. It could happen . Some experience -- smchoo76 07/08/2021 1:19PM. Surprised VPISU didn't make it. As much as I hate the Chokies, -- AmericanHero247 07/08/2021 1:29PM. Maybe he wasn’t fooled by their bogus profile as you and your +2 were? ** --...
College Sportssportswar.com

I'm optimistic -

I think the Gardner / Shedrick combo down low could be *very* good, like REALLY good. I think the key will be working out the guard/wing combos, but Franklin should a very solid contributor for us, and he's a proven commodity against high major competition. At the end of the...
Sportssportswar.com

Nothing Cryptic about my post

I do not know all the details one way or the other. All posters here are entitled to their opinion. I like to think that we are better fans than hurling insults at players. You do realize he is from Cincinnati right. He went back home. If he had gone to another program that was further away then maybe I would feel differently. Again I think people can disagree with what he did without resorting to name calling.
Gamblingsportswar.com

1000 is definitely enough to get someone in

What kind of spot bonus at work moves moves the needle for you. Not year -- dolph 07/09/2021 2:00PM. Got one for $1k early in the summer several years ago and immediately ... -- vt90 07/09/2021 2:46PM. Same here. Just bought first rangefinder (nx9) with overtime $$ ** -- pburg_hokie...
Sportssportswar.com

Yeah, some idiot will cause major headaches for everyone. But that is true

Right now it's crazy, but as soon as the idiotic deals like $2M of endorsements for Master P's kid fizzle out, things will settle down. I suspect, in the end, most athletes will be best off signing a blanket deal with the school or some school appointed firm collectively representing a team, for small residuals. There will be a few star players who might be able to attract more lucrative deals outside of that, but even those will be hit or miss. The major advantage will be to the kids that cannot jump to a pro league due to age. But for most athletes, 3 or 5 years from now, it probably won't mean more than a few extra hundred dollars of spending money per month in their pocket.
Alabama Statesportswar.com

That's nothing. 25 years ago at Alabama

The cheerleaders got slipped cash after games. I was told this by a male cheerleader there. His only thought after getting handed cash was how much are the qb and rb getting if I am getting this? True story.
Sportssportswar.com

Maybe......

Everybody talks nowadays even the ones who have no business running their mouth which differs from earlier times. However, there have always been guys trash talking and today's athletes have nothing on the good ones from earlier times.
NHLsportswar.com

Somebody get this man another hat!

Hoping nobody attempts a Tom Brady with the Stanley Cup during the boat -- Hoos Operator 07/07/2021 11:41PM. I am sure some hockey player will attempt to use the cup as a "boat" :) ** -- Zhoo 07/08/2021 01:06AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message.
Sportssportswar.com

Because it's not uncommon? So we just just expect it?

Might it be the some conference champs plus at-large selections? -- HowieT3 07/09/2021 1:59PM. 36 teams results in 4 more sets of fans linking the piece to their ... -- Haney 07/09/2021 1:26PM. How would you compare our 2021-22 roster to the last 8 seasons? -- Toolie92 07/09/2021 4:27PM. Shedrick's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy