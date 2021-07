Al Pawlowski from Bally Sports Great Lakes’ Indians Live joined the show this morning to talk all things Indians. They start by talking about the Indians up to this point and how Al feels about the first half. Then they move over to talk about the month of July and how tough it will be and where the Indians will hopefully be at the end of the month and where they need to be to have a shot to play some October baseball. Then they talk about the Houston Astros and the cheating scandal that enveloped the team a few years back and the fan’s reaction to the Astros’ last night. If you want to be caught up on the Indians, this is the interview for you!