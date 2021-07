In March of 2020 Walt Disney World parks closed down and while they would open again only four months later, many things would remain missing to this day. One of the biggest has been the nighttime spectacular events. Without fireworks, a day at Disney World just doesn't feel as satisfying. It's the "kiss goodnight" that makes you feel like you have completed the experience. Fireworks are set to return at Magic Kingdom and Epcot on July 1, but Walt Disney World cast members got a preview last night with the first performance of Happily Ever After in over a year, and it's a very welcome, and slightly emotional, sight.