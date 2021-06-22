Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwinsville, NY

Seneca River Days to return to Baldwinsville on Aug. 14

By Ashley M. Casey
Posted by 
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6yd1_0abOg5dc00
Photos by Sally Fedrizzi

BALDWINSVILLE — While Seneca River Days traditionally marks the start of summer in Baldwinsville, COVID-19 has put the kibosh on the Baldwinsville Rotary Club’s June celebration for the past two years. But the wait is over: Seneca River Days will take place Saturday, Aug. 14, at Paper Mill Island.

“It’s a little bit late start to the summer, bit it’s better than nothing,” Mayor Dick Clarke said at the June 17 meeting of the Baldwinsville Village Board of Trustees, where Rotarian Ken Schmidt addressed the belated SRD celebration.

Schmidt, appearing via Zoom, said Rotary is planning a two-pronged event: the first part of the day would be free and open to the public, and a “duck pluck” and ticketed celebration with live bands would take place in the evening. This year’s festivities would be contained to Paper Mill Island instead of taking place at Mercer Park.

While many of the details are still to be determined, Baldwinsville Police Chief Mike Lefancheck said the timing of alcohol sales might impact the event’s security requirements and Rotary’s request to waive the village’s open container law.

Rotary is working with Chuck Chao of Creative Concerts to coordinate alcohol sales, security and portable toilets, Schmidt said.

This year’s Seneca River Days likely will not feature fireworks — unless sponsors cover the roughly $5,000 cost, Schmidt said. Clarke suggested Rotary connect with the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce to see if local businesses are interested in sponsoring fireworks.

As state and local governments continue to lift COVID restrictions, event organizers are still weighing safety measures for Seneca River Days.

“Up until this week, the expectation was that the event would be vaccinated-only,” Schmidt said. “I don’t know what the village’s position is in terms of the current regulations that are being handed down by New York State or what the county will allow, but it is our expectation that we would comply with whatever regulations are in effect at that time, as they may change beforehand.”

According to New York State’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 61% of Onondaga County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Over half of the county’s residents have completed their vaccine series (one Johnson & Johnson shot or two Moderna or Pfizer shots).

In addition to Seneca River Days, Schmidt said Rotary is looking into a pizza fundraiser and free concerts in July.

To learn more about upcoming events or sponsorship opportunities, visit baldwinsvillerotary.org or email [email protected]

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
395
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwinsville, NY
Baldwinsville, NY
Government
County
Seneca County, NY
Seneca County, NY
Society
Seneca County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seneca River Days#Paper Mill Island#Zoom#Creative Concerts#Covid#Johnson Johnson#Pfizer#Baldwinsvillerotary Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Auburn, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Jeffery M. Dickinson

Jeffery M. Dickinson died just two days after his 63rd birthday on June 30, 2021 at his home in Bocas Del Toro, Panama. Jeffrey was born on June 28, 1958 to the late Robert Phelps Dickinson and Barbara Cormier Dickinson in Auburn, N.Y. Jeff attended Skaneateles Central Schools up until...
Manlius, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Salt Springs water project defeated

The Salt Springs Road water district is officially dead, after a petition process showed that residents representing less than a quarter of the assessed value in the district favored the proposed $9.2 million project. To form a new water district, residents representing at least 51 percent of the assessed value...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Lyndon Scott Clark

Lyndon Scott Clark, always known as Lyndy to family and friends, died at age 75 on July 6, 2021 after a nine-year diagnosis of stage 4 renal cell carcinoma. He died surrounded by his loving family. Lyndy was born June 19, 1946 in Syracuse NY to the late Elizabeth Barr...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Mr. William Carroll Coyne, Jr.

Mr. William Carroll “Nick” Coyne Jr., 89, died June 24, 2021, in Cazenovia, New York. He was born in Wilmington, Del., the son of William Carroll Coyne and Esther Ploucher Coyne. When he was two, after the death of his father, he moved to Norwich, N.Y. with his mother and siblings, to join her new husband, Dr. George L. Manley. He loved Norwich, NY and his many friends and family there.
Cazenovia, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Anne S. (Heckman) Rust

Anne Rust, 66, formerly of Cazenovia passed away at Van Duyn Nursing Home in Syracuse. Born near Morrison, Ill. on Dec. 11, 1954 Anne spent her childhood in Illinois and Kentucky. She was a lover of horses and rode frequently in her youth and teen years. She attended college at SUNY Oswego and then made her home in Cazenovia with her son Scott.
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Seven Skaneateles students earn Seal of Biliteracy

SKANEATELES — Seven Skaneateles High School students recently earned a Seal of Biliteracy. In order to achieve this, students had to present on either their project, essay or portfolio to demonstrate their proficiency in the target language (Latin, French or Spanish). The students’ work and presentation had to demonstrate the four language modalities: reading, writing, listening and speaking.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee announces new fine arts director

CAMILLUS– On June 16, Sarah Gentile was appointed by the West Genesee Board of Education as the new fine arts director replacing Bill Davern who retired Jul 1. Gentile has served the Syracuse City School District for 23 years. Most recently, she has been the supervisor of fine arts since 2013. Previous to that time she was a peer observer and music teacher.
Fayetteville, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Jeanette (Halstead) Borst

Jeanette (Halsted) Borst, 92, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Menorah Park in Syracuse. Born in Buffalo, NY, she resided in Fayetteville for 50 years. Jeanette retired after many years of service from the Synod of the Northeast of the Presbyterian Church. She was a local artist with many shows at various art galleries in the vicinity and was active around town.
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Onondaga County announces second round of Main Street grants

BALDWINSVILLE — Communities that missed out on Onondaga County’s first round of Village Main Street Program grants last year will have another chance to apply for funding to spruce up their storefronts and streetscapes. County Executive Ryan McMahon announced June 30 that the Main Street grant program will provide grants of up to $500,000 to villages, towns and hamlets. A total of $5 million is available.
Fayetteville, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

F-M officials propose renovations to high school

Fayetteville-Manlius School District officials are targeting December 2021 for its next capital project vote, which will include a proposal to provide infrastructure and programmatic space upgrades to F-M High School, the one school building that all F-M students attend before graduating. The $52 million project proposal aligns with the district’s...
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Upcoming events and programs at the Skaneateles Library

SKANEATELES — Summer Book Sale. The Summer Book Sale will be held at Skaneateles Village Hall (26 Fennell Street). This annual sale features thousands of adult and children’s books, plus DVDs, CDs, audiobooks and puzzles! To protect the health and safety of our volunteers, staff and community, COVID protocols must be followed and will be updated to reflect current conditions. If you’d like to volunteer to help with the sale, you can register online or sign up at the library.
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Curbstone Festival returns to Skaneateles

SKANEATELES — After being rescheduled and relocated last year due to the pandemic, Skaneateles’ Curbstone Festival and Sidewalk Sales return to the village this summer, July 15-17. The family-friendly event runs along Genesee, Jordan and Fennell streets. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Solar discussion continues in Fenner

The town of Fenner will continue a public hearing on a proposed local law regulating solar facilities at its meeting on July 14. The public hearing will begin at 8:15 at Fenner Town Hall. The law would regulate small solar systems that are intended for individual residences, businesses and farms....
Liverpool, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

CNY Fair Housing sues Norstar Apartments in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL — As a suit against the owners of several senior housing properties winds its way through federal court, CNY Fair Housing has filed two more complaints against two local housing providers. The suits, filed June 14 in state court, allege that Norstar Apartments in Liverpool and Rugby Square Apartments in Syracuse discriminate against prospective tenants who have housing choice vouchers (HCV, also known as Section 8) or receive other forms of rental assistance.
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Onondaga County Health Department receives $1.5M ‘Creating Healthy Schools and Communities’ grant

BALDWINSVILLE — County Executive Ryan McMahon announced June 28 that the Onondaga County Health Department has been awarded $1,525,000 over the next five years to support healthier nutrition and physical activity in school and community settings. The grant, “Creating Healthy Schools and Communities (CHSC),” was awarded by the New York State Department of Health.
TrafficPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Ask Fitz: The ‘Driving’ Factors of Auto Insurance

More frequent and severe accidents are generally the root cause of rising auto insurance premiums. Nevertheless, these increases draw attention to the auto insurance world as regulators and other industry groups work to find ways to improve insurance underwriting and premiums. Below are three emerging concerns for the world of auto insurance.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Fairmount Community Library shares summer events

FAIRMOUNT — The Fairmount Community Library located at 406 Chapel Drive in Syracuse is excited to celebrate the summer season! We will be hosting a combination of virtual and outdoor programs, as well as promoting our Summer Reading Program. Families can register for our programs online by visiting the library calendar at www.fairmountlibrary.org. All program links can be found at fairmountlibrary.org/children, on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fairmountcommunitylibrarysyracuse, or on our Youtube channel, tinyurl.com/fclvideos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy