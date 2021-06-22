Seneca River Days to return to Baldwinsville on Aug. 14

Photos by Sally Fedrizzi

BALDWINSVILLE — While Seneca River Days traditionally marks the start of summer in Baldwinsville, COVID-19 has put the kibosh on the Baldwinsville Rotary Club’s June celebration for the past two years. But the wait is over: Seneca River Days will take place Saturday, Aug. 14, at Paper Mill Island.

“It’s a little bit late start to the summer, bit it’s better than nothing,” Mayor Dick Clarke said at the June 17 meeting of the Baldwinsville Village Board of Trustees, where Rotarian Ken Schmidt addressed the belated SRD celebration.

Schmidt, appearing via Zoom, said Rotary is planning a two-pronged event: the first part of the day would be free and open to the public, and a “duck pluck” and ticketed celebration with live bands would take place in the evening. This year’s festivities would be contained to Paper Mill Island instead of taking place at Mercer Park.

While many of the details are still to be determined, Baldwinsville Police Chief Mike Lefancheck said the timing of alcohol sales might impact the event’s security requirements and Rotary’s request to waive the village’s open container law.

Rotary is working with Chuck Chao of Creative Concerts to coordinate alcohol sales, security and portable toilets, Schmidt said.

This year’s Seneca River Days likely will not feature fireworks — unless sponsors cover the roughly $5,000 cost, Schmidt said. Clarke suggested Rotary connect with the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce to see if local businesses are interested in sponsoring fireworks.

As state and local governments continue to lift COVID restrictions, event organizers are still weighing safety measures for Seneca River Days.

“Up until this week, the expectation was that the event would be vaccinated-only,” Schmidt said. “I don’t know what the village’s position is in terms of the current regulations that are being handed down by New York State or what the county will allow, but it is our expectation that we would comply with whatever regulations are in effect at that time, as they may change beforehand.”

According to New York State’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 61% of Onondaga County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Over half of the county’s residents have completed their vaccine series (one Johnson & Johnson shot or two Moderna or Pfizer shots).

In addition to Seneca River Days, Schmidt said Rotary is looking into a pizza fundraiser and free concerts in July.

To learn more about upcoming events or sponsorship opportunities, visit baldwinsvillerotary.org or email [email protected]