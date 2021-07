A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the May 22 homicide of Juamada Keller Anderson Jr., according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department. Markus Seville Morris, 31, turned himself in to the police about 5:20 p.m. Monday, June 21. A warrant was issued for Morris on May 25 on the charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.