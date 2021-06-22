Cancel
Is anyone on planet Earth ready for Julia Ducournau’s Titane

By Matt Schimkowitz
A.V. Club
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trailer for Julia Ducournau’s Titane is an experience. It’s the type of teaser that punches you in the stomach and spits in your face. Weirdly enough, the only appropriate response to that is, “thank you, may I have another.” Flashes of violence, sex, muscle cars, butts, x-rays, and medical devices become the stuff of nightmares (or, at least, an update of some early-90s Nine Inch Nails videos) in this clip. Whatever it is, it’s fucking cool.

Julia Ducournau
Vincent Lindon
#Art#Planet Earth#Cannes#Skull#European
