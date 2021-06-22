The best beard trimmers can help tame those quarantine whiskers

Tight, sore muscles and tense, grumpy hips and spines are a fact of life. Aging, being active, sitting, and stress all contribute to the problem. Realistically, you can’t avoid them all. But help is at hand with massage guns, which are built on methods used in physical and sports therapy, massage, and other healing fields. Percussive massage guns are designed to reach deep in the muscles and fascia (e.g., IT bands and your lower back) in ways that stretching simply cannot do, and to allow you to DIY at home. Their effectiveness has translated into skyrocketing popularity and a constant proliferation of new options to match. Selecting the ideal model to serve your needs can be overwhelming. Here’s what you should be asking to find the best option, and four choices that will treat you well.