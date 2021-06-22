Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Netflix Hires Allure Editor in Chief Michelle Lee as VP of Editorial and Publishing

By Todd Spangler
seattlepi.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Lee, Allure’s top editor for the last five and a half years, is joining the Netflix marketing team in a newly created editorial and publishing role. Lee announced her jump to Netflix, where she will be global VP of editorial and publishing, in an Instagram post Monday; Netflix confirmed her hire. She will lead and oversee Netflix’s team focused on social media channels, podcasts and other initiatives, including the streamer’s Queue magazine.

www.seattlepi.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Delaney
Person
Halima Aden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allure#Editorial And Publishing#Variety Netflix#Vp#Cond Nast#Adweek#Hijab#Magnified Media#Glamour#Linkedin#Gold House#Colorcomm#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Spotify
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Michelle Yeoh Joins Netflix's THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN

Michelle Yeoh is the latest actress to join the cast of Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin. She will take on the role of Scian, and will star opposite Laurence O’Fuarain. Scían is “the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.”
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Fox News Keeps Up Search for Liberal Co-Host on 'The Five'

Executives at Fox News Channel believe one of the core elements behind the durability of the network’s late-afternoon panel program, “The Five,” is the connection between founding panelists Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. When the pair first met, however, they seemed to find little in common. Gutfeld, then hosting the...
TV SeriesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Netflix Casts Michelle Yeoh In ‘The Witcher’ Prequel Series

Michelle Yeoh has been cast in The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix’s upcoming prequel series. Yeoh will portray nomadic sword-elf Scían in an original plot that takes place 1200 years before the world of The Witcher. The show will delve into the creation of the first prototype Witcher, as well as lead up to the “conjunction of the spheres” that allowed the worlds of elves, monsters, and men to overlap in the first place.
BusinessBillboard

Executive Turntable: Artist First Taps New VP, Jaxsta Appoints CMO

Italian distribution company and record label Artist First has appointed Charlie Rapino to the role of vp, international and communications. Rapino has been a consultant to the company since 2016 and now assumes overall responsibility for A&R and talent acquisition. Based in London, Rapino will also oversee international communications for...
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'Love is Blind: After the Altar' to Reunite Season 1 Cast for July Reunion Special (TV News Roundup)

The original quarantine couples are back. “Love is Blind: After the Altar,” and three-episode special followup to “Love is Blind,” will premiere July 28 on Netflix. “Love is Blind: After the Alter” brings back Season 1 fan favorites as they prepare for a two-year anniversary party for the Hamiltons and the Barnetts, the two couples to successfully make it down the aisle during the “Love is Blind” experiment. Ahead of the party, audiences will get to catch up with the cast as they settle back into their daily lives in Atlanta, Ga. When the show ended, some singles left with a sour taste in their mouth about the experiment’s outcomes, so there is no doubt there will be drama and surprise appearances.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Italian Films to Watch for at Cannes

Despite Italy having been among countries hardest hit by the pandemic, film production almost never stopped. So there is a backlog of new titles ready to hit global festivals and markets starting from Cannes, as well as newer projects. Below is a compendium of hot Cinema Italiano titles in various...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Nordic Film Industry Weathers the Storm

More than a year after the first lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nordic film industry is showing its remarkable resilience and ability to adapt. Only 2% of film projects were cancelled due to the pandemic, according to a report commissioned by the Nordisk Film & TV Fond — whose partners include national film institutes in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland — and the demand for popular Nordic drama series is higher than ever.
Businessmartechseries.com

Frankly Media, a Subsidiary of Engine Media, Announces Esports Media Partnership to Monetize Digital Properties

Inc. , a company focused on developing premium consumer experiences, as well as technology and content solutions for partners in the esports, news and gaming sectors, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frankly Media has announced a partnership with Esports Media Inc. , a multimedia company that powers the news outlet Esports.gg. The partnership with Esports Media is an important addition to Engine’s existing esports and sporting publishing partnerships, which also includes the Vegas Sports & Information Network.
BusinessAdWeek

Revolving Door Roundup: Empower, Horizon Media, IPG and More

Another short week was not the least bit short on agency moves, with shops all over the globe welcoming new hires, promoting deserving people, winning new business and launching new ventures. Push your way through this week’s revolving door to see all the latest moves. Alkemy X. Independent global media...
Entertainmentskiddle.com

Allure #15

2:00pm til 8:00pm (last entry 5:00am) Allure 10/07/21 DJ’s on the night Jack Gardner Ryan Nicholls Alex Parkin Callum Karreem. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown.
Premier Leagueseattlepi.com

Arsenal is Next in Amazon's 'All or Nothing' Documentary Series on English Premier League Clubs

“All or Nothing: Arsenal” follows “All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur” and “All or Nothing: Manchester City.” It will follow the Arsenal, one of the world’s biggest soccer clubs, through the 2021/22 season as they focus their efforts on challenging for domestic success and returning to elite European competition. As well as capturing the highs and lows of life at the Emirates Stadium and the Arsenal Training Centre, the documentary will follow Arsenal’s squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by elite athletes throughout a demanding calendar of high-pressure competition.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

See Mauricio and Edwin in High-Cut One-Piece Swimsuits (Yes, You Read That Correctly)

For her 40th birthday celebration, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave boarded a private jet with a handful of her closest friends and headed off to a dreamy beach location. The first night of the getaway included a flower-strewn feast with a live fire dancer. And there were more glorious sights to take in the next day, thanks to Mauricio Umansky and Edwin Arroyave's bold choices in beach style.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Links With Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Following Damon Dash Beef Claims

JAY-Z, Damon Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke founded the legendary Roc-A-Fella Records in 1995 under the Def Jam Recordings umbrella and managed to put out dozens of albums, including classics such as JAY-Z’s The Blueprint and Kanye West’s The College Dropout. But friction between the three Hip Hop moguls reportedly...
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are 'Cashing In' On The Royal Brand — And Prince William Is 'Dreading' What Comes Next: Royal Expert

Family members normally want the best for each other, but it seems the same can't be said for the royal family. Prince William is apparently "dreading" to find out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next business venture, claimed a royal expert, after they secured multi-million dollar Netflix and Spotify deals following their royal exit last year.
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Britney Spears Posts Message to 'Haters': 'Kiss My Ass'

To recap, the messaging began on Wednesday when Spears posted a series of photos, including one of her topless in the bathroom, taken from the back. Fans asked questions such as, “Where’s the fairy tattoo?” and “or the healing in Hebrew on the back of her neck?”. Spears did not...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Apryl Jones Posts Dr. Dre-Ordered Thirst Trap At Massive Estate

Dr. Dre is enjoying life after being ruled a “single” man by the court system amid his turbulent divorce from Nicole Young. The Hip Hop mogul has continued to spend time with former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood personality Apryl Jones. Jones took to Instagram on Thursday (July 8) to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy