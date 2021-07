Braun Strowman is a former Universal Champion and was one of the mainstays of WWE Monday Night RAW. Despite being a massive monster as part of the storylines in the company, he is quite the opposite person in real life. Shane McMahon had been engaged in a feud with Braun Strowman for the past few months and it culminated in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 37, and Shane demanded the feud and to put Braun over with his stroke backstage. In the end, Braun Strowman was the one who won the match despite Shane McMahon’s best efforts. Strowman would be released by the company last month.