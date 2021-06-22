Rohde & Schwarz and VIAVI achieve 7.5 Gbps data throughput end-to-end test of 5G NR eMBB

The new R&S RTS radar test system from Rohde & Schwarz simulates driving scenarios for testing radar-based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and radar sensors used in autonomously driving cars (AD) entirely over the air. The test solution consists of the new R&S AREG800A automotive radar echo generator as a backend and the R&S QAT100 antenna array as a frontend. Laterally moving objects, i.e. objects approaching from the side, are currently simulated by mechanically moving antennas. The R&S RTS replaces the mechanical movement by electronically switching individual antennas in the frontend on and off. Even objects moving laterally to the car at very high speed can be simulated reliably and reproducibly. The R&S RTS can simulate the radial velocity (Doppler shift) and the size (radar cross-section) of objects at user-configurable – including very small – ranges. Countless objects can be represented by cascading multiple R&S AREG800A backends. The R&S RTS moves tests currently performed on the road to the lab. This allows early error detection and a significant reduction in costs.