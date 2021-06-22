Sinclair Grampie Saves Baby Birds; Teaches Grandkids Amazing Lessons In Life & Love

Campsis radicans, the nicest common name for which is trumpet creeper, is flowering now and will continue for several months. With its long orange trumpet-shaped flowers, it’s a hummingbird magnet. If you search "THIS WEEK at HILTON POND, 1-21 June," hummingbird expert Bill Hilton explains why he thinks this deciduous vine is the most important hummingbird plant you can grow – it’s shaped perfectly for them to pollinate and get nectar from its deep tubular flowers. He does join with others in warning that it is a rampant grower and suggests planting it at the base of large tree you can mow around and cutting it back to the ground each year after flowering. It’s close relative, the evergreen crossvine, Bignonia capreolata, is also pollinated by hummingbirds and is easier for homeowner to keep under control, but keep an eye on it, too.