Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders’ Carl Nassib becomes 1st active NFL player to come out as gay

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YUMJx_0abOb3lX00

HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive lineman Carl Nassib on Monday became the first active player in the National Football League to come out as gay.

Nassib, 28, a third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL draft, made the announcement via Instagram.

“What’s up, people?” Nassib said in a video posted to the social media platform. “I’m at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for.”

Nassib, who signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the Raiders in March 2020, went on to say that despite his private nature, he intends to “do my best to do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate, and I’m going to start by donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project.”

The Trevor Project is a nonprofit group focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth, The New York Times reported.

Nassib’s announcement rippled quickly across the league and broader sports world, drawing high-profile praise and support.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league “is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today,” the sports news network reported.

Meanwhile, Raiders owner Mark Davis told the network that Nassib’s announcement in no way changes his perception of the former Penn State standout and 2015 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year “as a person or as a Raider.”

“It’s 2021,” Davis said. “All the more power to Carl.”

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden told ESPN via text message: “I learned a long time ago what makes a man different is what makes him great.”

In his post, Nassib thanked his coaches, teammates and the league for their support.

“I would not be able to do this without them,” Nassib said in the video.

Former University of Missouri standout and 2014 seventh-round draft pick Michael Sam announced he was gay immediately prior to his selection by the Rams. The team, then based in St. Louis, cut Sam at the end of training camp, and although he was eventually signed to the Dallas Cowboys practice squad, he never played in a regular-season game, the Times reported.

By contrast, Nassib has played with three teams over five seasons, including a stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he remains under the three-year, $25 million contract signed in March 2020 with the Raiders, the newspaper reported.

According to the Times, several NFL players have come out as gay, but not until after their playing careers concluded, including the following:

  • David Kopay, who played for nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and four other teams in the 1960s and 1970s, came out as gay in 1975, three years after he retired.
  • Roy Simmons, who played linebacker for the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team, came out as gay in 1992. He later disclosed he was HIV-positive and died from pneumonia-related complications in 2014 at the age of 57.

Meanwhile, GLAAD called Nassib’s announcement “a historic reflection of the growing state of LGBTQ visibility and inclusion in the world of professional sports.”

“... Carl Nassib’s story will not only have a profound impact on the future of LGBTQ visibility and acceptance in sports, but sends a strong message to so many LGBTQ people, especially youth, that they too can one day grow up to be and succeed as a professional athlete like him,” the organization said in a prepared statement.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
49K+
Followers
53K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Players#Gay People#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Trevor Project#The New York Times#Raiders De#Trevorproject#Lgbtq#Penn State#Espn#University Of Missouri#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The New York Giants#Glaad#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Derek Carr Sends Blunt Message About Carl Nassib

Soon after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so, his teammate Derek Carr issued a strong message of support. “I often said I love my teammates. I mean it,” Carr said in June, according to Ian Rapoport....
College Sportschatsports.com

Carl Nassib Is Seeking His Path as an Out Athlete

Carl Nassib was not the most eager interview subject on Penn State’s football team. He once begged off a media scrum by claiming he had a chemistry exam, which was not strictly true, though he was known to rhapsodize more about “recrystallization as a purification mechanism” than the minutiae of Purdue’s off-tackle trap.
NFLthecollegiatelive.com

NFL’s First Openly Gay Active Player Shows Signs of Progress

Carl Nassib, Linebacker and Defensive End for the Las Vegas Raiders, recently took to Instagram to announce he is gay, making him the first person on an NFL active roster to come out as gay. “Hey everyone, happy pride month,” Nassib said on Instagram. “Right now, I am sitting in...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Darren Waller is proud of teammate Carl Nassib

Ever since Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay, the support around the league for him has been extraordinary, especially from his teammates. If you look at the comments under his Instagram post, it’s filled with numerous teammates showing their support...
NFLDaily Tribune

Ex-Packers lineman and LGBTQ+ advocate Esera Tuaolo relieved and proud to see first openly gay active NFL player

Esera Tuaolo finally has an answer to the biggest question he's been asked over the past two decades. "Twenty years of speaking and going out there and educating people on homophobia in sports and the LGBTQ community, the big question has been, 'When will the first active NFL player come out?' " the former Green Bay Packers lineman said. "I can answer that now. June 21."
NFLFox News

Carl Nassib's announcement leads to NFL commercial: 'Football is gay'

The NFL released a commercial on Monday showing support for the LGBTQ+ community on the heels of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib revealing he is gay. The commercial starts out saying: "Football is gay." The clip then dives into other adjectives about the sport. "If you love this...
NFLPosted by
The Independent

NFL shares video declaring ‘football is gay’ in response to player coming out

The NFL has shared a video declaring that “football is gay” after Carl Nassib became the first active openly gay NFL player following his announcement last week.The straightforward video consists of white text on a black background, starting with the words “football is gay”. The video continues over a drumming beat with cheering in the background.“Football is lesbian,” the video adds. “Football is beautiful. Football is queer. Football is life. Football is exciting. Football is culture. Football is transgender. Football is heart. Football is power. Football is tough. Football is bisexual. Football is strong. Football is freedom. Football is...
NFLFanSided

Steelers, Mike Tomlin face tough challenge; Carl Nassib and more

After 14 seasons without a losing campaign, this could be the most challenging year yet for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Mike Tomlin has never endured more losses than wins in a season. Unless he does his best coaching job this year, he might learn the feeling of finishing below .500.
NFLDesign Taxi

NFL Declares ‘Football Is Gay’ In Ad After First Active Athlete’s Coming-Out

Coinciding with Pride Month, the National Football League has showcased a supportive stance for Carl Nassib, a Las Vegas Raiders player who publicly came out as gay last week. Debunking masculine stereotypes in sports, its new video produced by advertising agency 72andSunny proclaims football to be “gay,” among several other descriptors signifying broader representation.
NFLPeople

What to Know About The Trevor Project After NFL Player Carl Nassib's $100K Donation

Carl Nassib made NFL history this week - but his announcement is also making strides for The Trevor Project. On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end, 28, came out as gay, making him the first active NFL player to do so. With the announcement, Nassib donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, explaining that he feels an "immense responsibility to help in any way [he] can."
NFLPosted by
Benzinga

New NFL Video Proclaims 'Football Is Gay' In Support Of Carl Nassib

As Pride Month draws to a close, the National Football League has released an online video that proclaims “Football is gay.”. What Happened: Earlier this month, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced he was gay, becoming the first active player within the NFL to self-identify as being part of the LGBTQ demographic. As part of his announcement, Nassib also stated he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.
NFLSlate

What It Would Take for More NFL Players to Come Out of the Closet

Last week, NFL defensive end Carl Nassib put out this video on Instagram. In it, he’s holding the camera selfie-style. You can see a bright green lawn behind him. And in the most understated way possible he says: “I just want to take a quick moment to say, I’m gay.”
NFLHarper's Bazaar

Carl Nassib, Sha’Carri Richardson, and the Importance of LGBTQ+ Visibility in Sports

Take one look at Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib’s recent coming out (making him the first active out LGBTQ+ player in the NFL) and it’s easy to scoff at the surplus of headlines framing this as historic. Another wealthy, conventionally attractive, cisgender white gay guy coming out of the closet? *Very Miranda Priestly voice* Groundbreaking. And yet this one might be worth further examination if viewed through the prism of impact. According to a 2019 research brief conducted by The Trevor Project, LGBTQ+ youth who report having at least one accepting adult were 40 percent less likely to report a suicide attempt. As Conner Mertens told me the morning after Nassib’s coming out, “Maybe some kid is sitting around watching SportsCenter with their dad tonight and finally have a window to talk about their sexuality.” Adds the former player who became the first active LGBTQ+ college football player when he came out in 2014, “Not to mention other NFL players who won’t have to be the ‘first’ anymore.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy