LIVE: The Aftermath of EF-3 Tornado in Naperville

Two men have been charged in connection with a gun theft that took place on June 1, 2020 at Shoot Point Blank. According to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Roneal Nightengale, 34, of Glendale Heights and Eric Rowe, 36, of Bellwood have been charged with conspiring to steal a dozen handguns, possession of those guns and illegal possession as previously convicted felons. Nightengale was arrested earlier this month in Arizona and has pled not guilty, while Rowe is not yet in custody, though a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The indictment in the case alleges that Nightengale drove Rowe along with another unindicted co-conspirator to the gun shop around 9:00 p.m. Rowe and the co-conspirator allegedly then stole the guns. The crime took place the same night a number of other looting incidents occurred in Naperville when chaos broke out downtown following a day of peaceful protests.