Naperville, IL

LIVE: The Aftermath of EF-3 Tornado in Naperville

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 18 days ago

This morning Naperville News 17's Christian Canizal was live on the scene near 75th Street and Ranchview Drive in Naperville where a EF-3 Tornado touchdown the night before. At around 11:10 p.m. the tornado hit the Cinnamon Creek neighborhood said Naperville Fire Department Chief Mark Puknaitis. "We had to make...

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville, IL
ABOUT

Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

Naperville, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

DuPage In Top 2% For Vaccinations | Morton Arboretum Grand Garden | Sidewalk Sales

DuPage County is among the top 2% of counties in the nation with the highest number of eligible residents vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention show that DuPage County is 47th out of 3,283 counties in the United States when it comes to percentage of vaccinated eligible residents. The DuPage County Health Department says that more than 80% of eligible DuPage County residents 12 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 64% of those are fully vaccinated. In the 65-year and older group, 98% have received at least one dose, with 82% fully vaccinated. As a whole, 57% of the DuPage County population is now fully vaccinated.
Naperville, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Deadline For Democracy | West Nile Mosquitoes in DuPage | Original Rainbow Cone

A group of around 30 community members gathered at the Naperville Free Speech Pavilion yesterday for Indivisible Naperville’s Deadline for Democracy rally. Seven speakers including State Senator Laura Ellman, and State Representative Anne Stava-Murray, spoke about the “For The People Act”. Yesterday’s event was part of a nationwide mobilization to urge lawmakers to pass the legislation, which aims to end partisan gerrymandering and establish national guidelines that will expand voter registration.
Naperville, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville's Affordable Housing Struggle

In this segment, the hosts and expert panel discuss Naperville’s current affordable housing struggle. Dana Davenport and Rebecca Malotke-Meslin are joined by Robert Bruegmann a Professor of Art History and Urban Planning at the University of Illinois-Chicago and the author of Sprawl: A Compact History, Judith Brodhead who served on and chaired the Naperville Plan Commission during a period of rapid growth in Naperville before serving on the City Council for twelve years. She is also an English Professor and Coordinator of Cultural Events at North Central College and taught a seminar titled “Chicago and Suburban Housing” for many years as part of the Chicago Area Studies program. Also joining Robert and Judith in this segment are Mike Ryder, one of the founders of the DuPage Housing Alliance and St. Thomas the Apostle Outreach & Social Justice Office, and Kevin M. Gallaher, Attorney at Winick & Gallaher and former Naperville Councilman.
Naperville, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Bond for Man Charged in Naperville Shooting | July 4 Fireworks | Art Fair

On Saturday, a $1 million bond was set for a Plainfield man who is accused of shooting his girlfriend’s brother in the abdomen in the 2700 block of Sheridan Court in Naperville. 23-year-old Andrew Durham has been charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. On Friday at around 1:49 p.m., Naperville police say they received a call from a woman who said her brother was shot. She said he and Durham were arguing outside of the house. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Durham fled the scene but was taken into custody by police a short time later after a brief high-speed chase. Officers found a 9mm pistol in his car. Durham’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 26.
Naperville, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Charges in 2020 Gun Theft | Interim Police Chief | Remembering Bettye Wehrli

Two men have been charged in connection with a gun theft that took place on June 1, 2020 at Shoot Point Blank. According to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Roneal Nightengale, 34, of Glendale Heights and Eric Rowe, 36, of Bellwood have been charged with conspiring to steal a dozen handguns, possession of those guns and illegal possession as previously convicted felons. Nightengale was arrested earlier this month in Arizona and has pled not guilty, while Rowe is not yet in custody, though a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The indictment in the case alleges that Nightengale drove Rowe along with another unindicted co-conspirator to the gun shop around 9:00 p.m. Rowe and the co-conspirator allegedly then stole the guns. The crime took place the same night a number of other looting incidents occurred in Naperville when chaos broke out downtown following a day of peaceful protests.
Naperville, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Park District Earth Day Fair 2021

The Naperville Park District‘s Earth Day Fair was back for the fourth year at Knoch Knolls Park. “The Naperville Park District works in collaboration with a lot of other organizations, specifically the City of Naperville, DuPage County Forest Preserve, Will County Forest Preserve, and other organizations,” said Volunteer Manager Lynnette Hoole. “I think that people have been inside for a long time and to be able to be outside, it all worked out to our benefit. I think that we’re getting a lot more people because they do want to be outside. So it’s all working, it’s working great.”
Naperville, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Persons Of Interest Sought | Tornado Resource Center | Chief Marshall Retirement Celebration

The Naperville Police Department is looking for help in identifying three individuals labeled as “persons of interest” in crimes that took place during opposing protests in downtown Naperville. The protests took place May 23, 2021. Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. They can be contacted online, or at 630-420-6006.
Naperville, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Multiple-Agency Aid Center, Special Debris Collection Coming Next Week

A multi-agency resource center and special clean-up operation are being made available for area residents who were impacted by Sunday night’s EF-3 tornado. The Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) of northeast Illinois has set up the center at Thomas Jefferson Junior High School in Woodridge. Multiple public and private disaster relief agencies, including the Red Cross, will maintain a presence there to offer assistance and resources to those in need. Residents seeking to make use of the agencies’ services are asked to bring their IDs and a proof of address.
Naperville, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Students Relocated By Tornado Will Not Have Enrollment Status Changed

In the wake of Sunday night’s devastating EF-3 tornado, some impacted families have had to vacate their homes with no idea as to when they can return. Or, if they even will. Among the many questions that such an uncertain situation creates, one of the most pressing for parents regards their children’s school enrollment. If a Naperville family is forced to relocate, perhaps indefinitely, will the children be able to stay at their own schools?
Naperville, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

City Helps Naperville Tornado Cleanup Efforts With Crews, Special Collection

The City of Naperville has come to the aid of residents in tornado-damaged areas with crews and special collections to help clear the area of debris. City crews and fire officials will remain on the scene in the impacted areas until 8 p.m. today, with city crews returning tomorrow and in the days to follow to continue clearing debris and parkway trees from roadways and City property. The city asks that the public steer clear of the area so that authorized crews can easily get in and out to do their work.
Naperville, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Police Investigating Shooting on Sheridan Court in Naperville

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened earlier this afternoon in the 2700 block of Sheridan Court, according to a press release. At around 1:49 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire on Sheridan Court. A man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

