Rhode Island gas prices up a penny as supplies, demand both rise

(Undated) – Following an ever so brief dip, gas prices appear to be trending up again. According to data released from GasBuddy.com, the nation’s average prices have risen to $3.11 a gallon. Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy, Patrick DeHaan, says with oil’s continued push higher, fueled by ongoing strong demand globally and production only slowly answering, gasoline prices have had no choice but to follow oil’s rise in the last week, setting a new high for 2021. He says as we approach July 4th, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue to rise. DeHaan warns that motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer. Here in Illinois, the average price per gallon is $3.24. It’s $3.11 in Indiana.