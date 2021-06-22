Cancel
Rhode Island gas prices up a penny as supplies, demand both rise

By Jason Vallee Sun staff writer
Westerly Sun
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE — An increase in gasoline supplies have aided in preventing prices from spiking despite recent increases in demand, according to AAA. A survey of prices in Rhode Island conducted by AAA Northeast on Monday found a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline averaging $2.97 per gallon, up 1 cent compared to a week ago and 90 cents higher than on the same day last year. The price remains 10 cents below the national average of $3.07 per gallon.

