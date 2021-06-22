Cancel
Westerly, RI

Guest Opinion: Critical race theory seeks to call out racism

By David Madden Special to The Sun
Westerly Sun
 18 days ago

Critical race theory is a response to the post-civil rights movement idea that the effects of discrimination and inequality on Black people were no longer the problem they had once been. CRT has its origins in the 1970s with the writing of Derrick Bell, a civil rights lawyer who was the first Black person to teach at Harvard Law School. Bell's work was carried forward by lawyer and civil rights advocate Kimberlé Crenshaw, who organized the first critical race theory workshop in 1989. CRT was little known outside of academic circles until the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. The oft-repeated broadcasts of Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes were followed by anti-racism protests across the country. A yet again abrupt reemergence of racism in the national consciousness brought forth a flood of books, articles and interviews on this ever-present reality that is part of our national identity. In this environment, it didn't take long before CRT became a household term after 50 years of relative obscurity.

