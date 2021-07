Behind is an exercise in numbers; 20, 12, one. Twenty refers to the number of days they were open before the lengthy third lockdown; 12 is the number of courses we were served; one is the number of Michelin stars they have received so far (I don’t doubt there will be more).It is, of course, a grand achievement. Numbers appear elsewhere – a few courses come in duos, the wine list has an achievable entry point and, perhaps most importantly, the overall cost is pricey, yet reasonable. I say this because a tasting menu is not an intrinsically affordable concept....