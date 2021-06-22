Making the best decision for your child when it comes to Kindergarten
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Children’s academics have been disrupted this past year as students participated in remote learning because of the pandemic. Some students have had an easier time than others adjusting to virtual classes with their teachers. And now, some parents who aren’t happy with how their children fared in virtual kindergarten are thinking about having their little ones repeat kindergarten in a real classroom next school year.www.wcnc.com