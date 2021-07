Robert Durst‘s health has been a perennial concern amid his lengthy trial in the 2000 execution-style murder of his friend Susan Berman, 55, and it resulted in a striking image on Monday. Durst stood before the court and denied the prosecution’s claim that he was faking his ailments for juror sympathy. The 78-year-old defendant’s attorneys had previously asked to postpone the trial so he could focus on treatment for bladder cancer.