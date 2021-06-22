Cancel
Video Games

You can now play Super Mario World on modern display resolution

By Karandeep Oberoi
mobilesyrup.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn SNES hacker is developing widescreen support for Super Mario World that will take the 4:3 aspect ratio title and convert it to a resolution that works well with today’s modern displays. While multiple emulators allow you to play retro games on modern displays, they come with visual issues like...

mobilesyrup.com
#Mod#Real Tv#Snes#Super Castlevania Iv
