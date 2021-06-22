‘Luca’: What Did Alberto Say to Luca at the End of the Movie? The Director Explains
Disney Pixar's Luca dropped to Disney+ on June 18, 2021. It's a heartwarming film about two outsiders, Luca Pagura (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto Scorfano (Jack Dylan Grazer). The Luca movie, set in the seaside town of Portorosso, Italy, is a coming-of-age film, perfect for summer. When the movie ends, along with that warm and fuzzy feeling, viewers want to know what the Italian phrase means that Alberto said to Luca. Luckily, the director of the film, Enrico Casarosa, explained why Alberto kept saying that one phrase.