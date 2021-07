The Aussie dollar has broken down again during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to grind lower. This makes quite a bit of sense considering that Australia is in the midst of killing its own economy via lockdowns again. That certainly will do no good for the value of the Aussie dollar, and it is more likely than not we continue to go much lower. With that in mind, I like the idea of fading short-term rallies as it should be plenty of opportunities to short this market.