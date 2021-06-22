Cancel
Morris County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morris, Sussex, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 20:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Morris; Sussex; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MORRIS...SUSSEX AND WARREN COUNTIES At 842 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hainesville to near Oxford, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. Several reports of wind damage have been received from Northampton County. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Newton, Montague, Hopatcong, Hackettstown, Washington, Blairstown, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Stanhope, Hamburg, Netcong, Oxford, Ogdensburg, Sussex, Hope, Branchville, Andover, High Point, Lake Mohawk and Greendell. This includes Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 30. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#High Point#Extreme Weather#Greendell
