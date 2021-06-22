Cancel
Montgomery County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Saratoga, Schenectady by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 20:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Schenectady County in east central New York Saratoga County in east central New York Southeastern Montgomery County in eastern New York * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 842 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Corinth to near Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Schenectady, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Scotia, Mechanicville, Glenville, Niskayuna, Ballston Spa, Fort Edward, Corinth, Waterford, Hagaman, Round Lake, Galway, Rotterdam Junction, East Glenville, Burnt Hills and Rock City Falls. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
