TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews cut a path into a heavily wooded area off Jack Warner Parkway Monday in search of leaks in the city of Tuscaloosa’s water system. “We’re not in a dangerous situation. But I think we have to know if the rain that’s coming creates another repeat of an already soggy soil situation. We want to have as much water in our tanks to buy us time,” Mayor Walt Maddox explained Monday morning.