The Urban Guerilla Orchestra salutes TSOP with Live PPV

(Philadelphia, PA - June 21, 2021) From "Betcha By Golly, Wow" to "Backstabbers", the lasting lure of Philly Soul will be front and center when the Urban Guerilla Orchestra (UGO) presents live a tribute to TSOP - The Sound of Philadelphia. The PPV concert scheduled for Sunday July 11th will celebrate the rise of Philadelphia's music scene with a concert of back to back hits popularized by The Stylistics, Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes, The O'Jays and others. At its core, "The Sound of Philadelphia" was both lush and rhythmic, transforming Soul music in the 70s resulting in over 75 gold and platinum awards for music men like Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, Thom Bell, and Dexter Wansel. Tickets are available for $6.99 at http://bit.ly/UGOPPV OR On-Demand on apple tv, FireTV, and Roku.