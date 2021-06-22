Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Manifest season 4 not happening at Netflix; series to stay canceled

cartermatt.com
 18 days ago

For everyone hoping that Netflix would be the one to revive Manifest for a season 4, we have some very bad news. According to a report from Deadline, the streaming service has opted against ordering another season of the show, even though the first two seasons performed very well there following their recent debut. Netflix was considered the top suitor to save the show given its performer there; plus, they have a history of working with studio Warner Bros. TV thanks to such programs as Lucifer, Longmire, and Fuller House. This was not an easy decision, as conversations continued into earlier today.

cartermatt.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deadline#Lucifer Longmire#Fuller House#Wbtv#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

SWAT season 5 premiere spoilers: Shemar Moore, cast filming in Mexico

When SWAT season 5 premieres on CBS this fall, be prepared for something that looks and feels a little bit different!. According to a new report from TVLine, Shemar Moore and some other cast members are going to be filming parts of the first two episodes on location in Mexico. It will allow them to create something that looks and feels different from anything the show has done before, and it will also pay tribute to some classic cinema.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Good Girls: Cancelled, No Season Five for NBC TV Series

Beth, Ruby, and Annie won’t be back for the 2021-22 season. NBC has cancelled the Good Girls series so there won’t be a fifth year of the low-rated show. A drama series, Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard. The TV series centers on three suburban moms who’ve struggled to get by. They hold up the local Fine & Frugal supermarket, but their take far exceeds their expectations and they find themselves in deep trouble with the local crime boss. In season four, the stakes get higher as the Secret Service closes in on the women’s counterfeit ring. When we last saw Beth, she was struggling to carve out her own criminal path separate from Rio, using her husband’s spa company, Boland Bubbles, as a front. Ruby seemed to have salvaged her marriage after a rocky road, but only time will tell if her hidden secrets implode. Annie is focusing on inner love and healing as she takes the journey to rebuild independence.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

'The A List' Is Officially Back for Season 2 After Netflix Saved It from Cancelation

Nearly three years after Season 1 of The A List concluded with a massive cliffhanger, the series is returning for another set of episodes. The first season of the teen thriller aired on BBC iPlayer in 2018, and it later found success when it debuted worldwide on Netflix in 2019. When the BBC chose not to move forward with more episodes, Netflix picked up the show for a second season.
TV SeriesComicBook

NBC Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Four Seasons

Yet another axe has fallen at NBC with the network cancelling another fan-favorite TV series. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the drama series Good Girls has been cancelled after four seasons. Those hoping for a streamer to pick up the show in the wake of its NBC end will be sad to hear that they already tried it and it didn't work. THR notes that there was an attempt to shift the series to Netflix for a fifth season but those efforts "have imploded and the series will not make the move." Good Girls joins Manifest, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Debris as shows cancelled by NBC so far this season.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Lovecraft Country: Cancelled, No Season Two for HBO Horror Drama Series

Scary times are over. HBO has opted not to make a second season of the Lovecraft Country TV series. A horror drama, the Lovecraft TV show is based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff. The series stars Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, Wunmi Mosaku, and Michael Kenneth Williams with Courtney B. Vance, Jamie Chung, Jamie Neumann, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Tony Goldwyn in recurring roles. Set in the 1950s, the story follows Atticus “Tic” Freeman (Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Smollett) and his uncle George (Vance). They’re on a road trip, looking for Atticus’ missing father, Montrose (Williams). The trio’s search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive as they try to overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from a horror paperback by H.P. Lovecraft.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Don’t get hooked on this series on Netflix because it has already been canceled

Netflix has constant movements in its catalog both for new releases and for content that it withdraws from its library. There are various reasons between the departures and the cancellations are among them. However, in the last hours it was known that a series of the platform will stop broadcasting for reasons beyond the streaming giant: NBC dropped Good Girls after four seasons. What happened?
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Canceled Manifest could get an ending as a movie

Manifest is the latest TV series to get canceled without enough time for the folks behind the scenes to end the story appropriately. But while many shows just go away (RIP Glow, Good Girls and many more), this series may actually live to finish its narrative another day. Or at...
TV SeriesCollider

MTV Offered to Make ‘Freaks and Geeks’ Season 2 After It Was Cancelled — Here's Why It Didn’t Happen

Freaks and Geeks is widely considered one of the best TV shows ever made, which is all the more impressive given the fact that it only lasted one season. NBC didn’t even let the show air all of its produced episodes during its initial run. Almost from the onset, creator Paul Feig’s heartbreakingly honest high school-set drama series rubbed the new head of NBC the wrong way. Feig and executive producer Judd Apatow were constantly being asked to give the characters “more victories” from a network president who had never attended public school and didn’t relate to the stresses of just trying to survive each day without total embarrassment.
TV SeriesPopculture

HBO Surprisingly Cancels Horror Series After Just 1 Season

HBO has surprisingly canceled Lovecraft Country, the critically acclaimed horror series developed by Misha Green and based on the novel by Matt Ruff. The first season earned positive reviews and grew its audience as it aired, with the finale drawing 1.5 million viewers in October 2020. Lovecraft Country was hailed for its unique blend of horror, period drama, and fantasy that touched on social commentary.
TV SeriesNewsweek

All the Ways 'Manifest' Could Return After Cancelation

Manifest was canceled by NBC earlier in June, and the future of the show looks very bleak. Its creators Warner Bros TV tried to get the show to be picked up by Netflix but it passed on the mystery drama. The series' showrunner Jeff Rake, however, has reassured fans that...
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

“Ray” Season 2 Release Date | Will Netflix Renew The Series For Season 2? | Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal & Bidita Bag

The first season of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Indian anthology series, “Ray” has stunned the viewers. Netflix has recently delivered a masterpiece, bringing the short stories of Satyajeet Ray back to a new life. “Ray” Season 1 has received some insane reviews from the fans and they are absolutely in love with the plot. The climax of season 1 has left the fans wondering for more. So, will Netflix unwrap more exciting stories from the bucket of the famous Indian director, Satyajeet Ray? Here is all we know.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Questions the Manifest Cancelation Leaves Unanswered

This Manifest article contains spoilers. Manifest is no stranger to unanswered questions. In fact, some might say its main appeal (or its greatest flaw) was the never-ending mystery of why the passengers of Flight 828 experienced prophetic callings after jumping forward five years mid-flight. After three seasons, it seemed viewers might never know the true meaning behind it all, and now with NBC’s cancellation of the sci-fi drama (and Netflix’s refusal to pick it up), it’s an unfortunate certainty that fans will be left in the dark forever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy