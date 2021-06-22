Manifest season 4 not happening at Netflix; series to stay canceled
For everyone hoping that Netflix would be the one to revive Manifest for a season 4, we have some very bad news. According to a report from Deadline, the streaming service has opted against ordering another season of the show, even though the first two seasons performed very well there following their recent debut. Netflix was considered the top suitor to save the show given its performer there; plus, they have a history of working with studio Warner Bros. TV thanks to such programs as Lucifer, Longmire, and Fuller House. This was not an easy decision, as conversations continued into earlier today.cartermatt.com