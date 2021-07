What may be considered as one of the best actions shows of all time, The Witcher is a show that has been winning hearts for so long. It was so exhilarating to see Henry Cavill hang the cape of the son of Krypton for a while and take on this role! To see him as the magically-enhanced fighting beat known as The Witcher is a sight that can’t be forgotten! But with all the excitement, it is now time for Season 2 to hit Netflix! That is right. The show’s creators have announced that Geralt is coming back for another season, as Henry Cavill reprises his role as the titular character!