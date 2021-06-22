Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The secret to Raimel Tapia’s 17-game Rockies hitting streak? A pizza superstition: “I like bacon, extra cheese and pepperoni.”

By Kyle Fredrickson
burlington-record.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockies outfielder Raimel Tapia has kept a strict routine during his 17-game hitting streak. “The same meals every day,” Tapia said via interpreter Aaron Munoz, the team’s bullpen catcher. “Even when I go home, I eat the same pizza. Even on the road trip. I try to stay the same throughout this whole thing. … Mostly rice, chicken and beans. When I eat my pizza, I like bacon, extra cheese and pepperoni.”

www.burlington-record.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Bud Black
Person
Kyle Freeland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Hitting Streak#Superstition#Brewers#Dominos#Reds#Era#Mariners#T Mobile#At T#Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
Pizza
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

GJ Rockies' six-game win streak ended by Great Falls

The Grand Junction Rockies looked to be on their way to a seventh straight win Friday night at Suplizio Field, leading 6-0 heading into the top of the fifth inning. A six-run inning by the Voyagers (13-17) tied the game before a rain delay and Great Falls' bats stayed hot after play resumed in an 18-7 victory. Chris Caffey's RBI single in the seventh inning broke the 6-6 tie and the Voyagers scored twice more in the inning, added three runs in the eighth and broke open the game with a six-run ninth inning.
MLBnumberfire.com

Raimel Tapia back at top of Rockies' lineup Monday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Raimel Tapia is back in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tapia was held out of Sunday's lineup for maintenance following 12 consecutive starts. He will return to left field on Monday and the leadoff spot. Yonathan Daza will play center field in place of Garrett Hampson.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Raimel Tapia: On bench Sunday

Tapia is out of the lineup Sunday at Milwaukee, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Tapia started the past 12 games and will head to the bench after posting an .849 OPS during that stretch. Yonathan Daza, Garrett Hampson and Chris Owings will start from left to right in the outfield.
MLBGazette

Elias Díaz continues record streak, but Rockies fall to Cardinals in extra innings

DENVER — Nolan Arenado didn't get his happy homecoming win on Thursday. He got it instead on Friday, in extra-inning fashion. Arenado didn't get to be the hero, but he did play a part in the Cardinals win. The Rockies were in control 3-2, but in the ninth inning rookie reliever Justin Lawrence walked two, then gave up a game-tying hit to Jose Rendon.
MLBnumberfire.com

Raimel Tapia taking seat Thursday for Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfielder Raimel Tapia is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Tapia started in left field and led off the last three games for the Rockies. He is sitting Thursday while Yonathan Daza draws the start in left field and hits second. Garrett Hampson is in the leadoff spot.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Harrison Bader's extra-inning slam pushes Cardinals over Rockies

Harrison Bader hit his first career grand slam to cap a six-run 10th inning as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Friday night in Denver. Yadier Molina homered among his three hits and Tommy Edman had two hits for the Cardinals, with each providing an RBI in the 10th. Alex Reyes (5-2) pitched the last two innings for St. Louis, allowing no hits and no runs.
MLBFOX Sports

Castellanos expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (37-49, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.59 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (0-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will meet on Wednesday. The Diamondbacks...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Swipes 13th bag

Tapia went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks. Tapia came up with an RBI single in the fifth inning to plate Colorado's second run. He subsequently swiped second base, but the Rockies were unable to bring him home. Through five games in July, Tapia is batting .308 (4-for-13) with a pair of runs and a pair of steals.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: 3 numbers to know from the loss in Arizona

The Colorado Rockies began a six-game road trip to end the pre-All-Star Game portion of the schedule off on the wrong foot on Tuesday night in Arizona. Colorado closer Daniel Bard gave up a single and walked two to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth, then hit David Peralta to drive in the winning run and give the Diamondbacks a 4-3 victory. With the loss, Colorado is now 6-32 on the road in 2021.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

D-backs get past Rockies for second win in row

Eduardo Escobar homered among his three hits, Pavin Smith had two hits, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 in Phoenix on Wednesday night to produce a rare winning streak. The Diamondbacks have won back-to-back games for the first time since May 10-11 against the Miami Marlins. Arizona...
MLBABC News

Nunez, Rockies avoid sweep, beat D-Backs for rare road win

PHOENIX -- Colorado manager Bud Black has lamented his team's inability to get big hits on the road this season. That wasn't the case Thursday. Dom Nunez doubled twice and the Rockies had five extra-base hits and went 7 for 14 with runners in scoring position to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3, avoiding a three-game sweep by the team with the worst record in the majors.
MLBburlington-record.com

Home Run Derby: How Rockies sluggers have performed in annual event

Shortstop Trevor Story on Monday announced he will be competing in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field on July 12. He will be the 12th Rockies player to compete in the competition and first since Charlie Blackmon in 2017. Here’s a look a how the first 11 Rockies players...
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 89 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Reiss Knehr

After dropping two of three to the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks, the Colorado Rockies finish their road trip in San Diego, trying to wrap up the first half of the season on a positive note. Kyle Freeland (1-2, 5.50 ERA) will start the series for Colorado. He was very effective in...
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Crawford takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with White Sox

Seattle Mariners (39-37, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-30, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (4-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (6-2, 1.83 ERA, .83 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -191, Mariners +164; over/under...

Comments / 0

Community Policy