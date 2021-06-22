The secret to Raimel Tapia’s 17-game Rockies hitting streak? A pizza superstition: “I like bacon, extra cheese and pepperoni.”
Rockies outfielder Raimel Tapia has kept a strict routine during his 17-game hitting streak. “The same meals every day,” Tapia said via interpreter Aaron Munoz, the team’s bullpen catcher. “Even when I go home, I eat the same pizza. Even on the road trip. I try to stay the same throughout this whole thing. … Mostly rice, chicken and beans. When I eat my pizza, I like bacon, extra cheese and pepperoni.”www.burlington-record.com