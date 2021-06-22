The secret to Raimel Tapia’s 17-game Rockies hitting streak? A pizza superstition: “I like bacon, extra cheese and pepperoni.”

The Grand Junction Rockies looked to be on their way to a seventh straight win Friday night at Suplizio Field, leading 6-0 heading into the top of the fifth inning. A six-run inning by the Voyagers (13-17) tied the game before a rain delay and Great Falls' bats stayed hot after play resumed in an 18-7 victory. Chris Caffey's RBI single in the seventh inning broke the 6-6 tie and the Voyagers scored twice more in the inning, added three runs in the eighth and broke open the game with a six-run ninth inning.