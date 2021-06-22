Big Fun At The Mini Bike Nationals

With the Fourth of July falling on a Sunday this year, many had Monday, July 5, 2021, off. "We were out looking for something fun to do," said Katie Marciniak, of Duluth. Katie and Nuamin Marciniak found their way over the bridge to do some mini golfing at Capt'n J's Miniature Golf Course in Superior. With temperatures in the 90s it was a pretty warm round of golf.