Big Fun At The Mini Bike Nationals
On June 19, 2021, Jetwerx—the organizers of Canada’s national motocross series—held an independent race in advance of its first national round of the year. It would serve as a chance for them to shake off the rust, check the timing system, and test the broadcast equipment. Jetwerx could have hosted a standard race, with the usual class structure, but decided to have some fun and create a whole new event: the first-ever Mini Bike Triple Crown Championship.www.rideapart.com