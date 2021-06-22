Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Big Fun At The Mini Bike Nationals

By Graeme Jones
RideApart
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 19, 2021, Jetwerx—the organizers of Canada’s national motocross series—held an independent race in advance of its first national round of the year. It would serve as a chance for them to shake off the rust, check the timing system, and test the broadcast equipment. Jetwerx could have hosted a standard race, with the usual class structure, but decided to have some fun and create a whole new event: the first-ever Mini Bike Triple Crown Championship.

www.rideapart.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple Crown#Bike#Detroit#Supercross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Honda
News Break
Sports
Related
Aspen, COJalopnik

Watch These Two Dummies Recreate The Dumb And Dumber Mini Bike Road Trip

Before Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels were making “serious” movies, they gave us one of the funniest road trip films of the early ’90s, Dumb and Dumber. One of the “dumber” antics the duo gets up to along the way — depending on whom you ask — is trading their van for a sweet mini bike “straight up.”
Cyclingsingletrackworld.com

British Cycling Have Big Plans for Mountain Biking

Following a six-week consultation in December 2019, British Cycling released their long-term plans for downhill and endurance. Their plans set out a series of goals and how they hope to achieve them. Given Jack Reading’s perspective on the lack of support for downhill just last year, does this mean things...
Lynchburg, VAlynchburgliving.com

Mini Golf, Big Benefits

Senior Putt-Putt League celebrates 15 years of fitness, fun and friendship on the green. Lois Mason may be 91 years old, but she hasn’t let that keep her from enjoying two of her favorite things: “I love sports. Anything to do with a ball. I’m also an outside person.”. The...
Delaware, IAMix 94.7 KMCH

Ryan Fun Day and Nationals Car Show

The Ryan Nationals Car Show is this Saturday. This is the eighth year for the annual event, with other activities going on throughout the day too as part of Ryan Fun Day. Mike McElliott and Mike Kraft says the car show runs Saturday from noon to 4:30 pm on Ryan’s Main Street.
BicyclesPosted by
Fatherly

The Best Kids’ Bike Seats for Safe, Fun Family Rides in 2021

Want to instill an early love of cycling in your child, or simply bring your toddler along for the ride? You’ll need a kids bike seat — the classic version of which is an attached hard-backed seat with harnesses and foot rests — that allows your kid to sit securely as you pedal. So what should you look for in a kids bike seat?
Ellicott City, MDchesapeakefamily.com

Take a Family Ride on a Bike Trail – Summer Fun

This summer, take the kids for a ride on one of the many trails in Maryland accessible for mountain biking. Biking in the woods, on paved trails in parks or off-road through a state or local park is an ideal family outing. There are many different parks to explore throughout...
Big Horn, WYSheridan Press

Big Horn Polo Club emphasizes fun, relaxed atmosphere

BIG HORN — Perk Connell loves buying trophies. The Big Horn Polo Club president said it’s one of her favorite parts of the job, and she has a trophy for just about anything that happens on the field. MVPs, runners-up — she even has prizes for horses. “I like to...
CyclingRideApart

Red Bull KTM Rider Matthias Walkner Wins 2021 Silk Way Rally

The 2021 Silk Way Rally didn’t exactly go according to plan. Two days into the ten-day event, COVID-19 and bubonic plague outbreaks in Mongolia forced rally organizers to restrict the 2021 route to the Russian stages. Reduced to five legs, the second round of the 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship repeated previously contested sections on the final two days of competition.
CarsRideApart

Kawasaki Launches 2022 Z125 Pro Mini Bike

Kawasaki has launched the 2022 version of the Z125 Pro in the North American market. Priced at $3,299 USD, it undercuts the price of the entry-level Honda Grom by just $100 USD. Is Team Green’s answer to the fun-sized mini bike segment a worthy competitor to Honda’s iconic Grom? Let’s take a closer look.
Scotts Bluff County, NEStar-Herald

Hill Climb to challenge bicycle riders at OT Days

Bicycle riders can once again test their mettle with the return of the Oregon Trail Day’s Hill Climb on Saturday, July 10. Riders will show off their endurance as they race up the 1.6-mile long trail to the top of the Scotts Bluff National Monument. Daryl Payne, the hill climb...
Eufaula, ALDothan Eagle

Bike rodeo offers new helmets, makes bike safety fun

The Barbour County Extension Office recently offered a bike rodeo for children ages 5-12 at the Chattahoochee Courts Boys & Girls Club. Participants were fitted for bike helmets that they were able to take home thanks to donations from local businesses and organizations. Eufaula Police Department provided bicycle safety instruction,...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Photos: Mini golf, major fun

With the Fourth of July falling on a Sunday this year, many had Monday, July 5, 2021, off. "We were out looking for something fun to do," said Katie Marciniak, of Duluth. Katie and Nuamin Marciniak found their way over the bridge to do some mini golfing at Capt'n J's Miniature Golf Course in Superior. With temperatures in the 90s it was a pretty warm round of golf.
Virginia Statemesabitribune.com

Mini golf coming to Virginia promises big fun

VIRGINIA — The golf might be mini. But the fun promises to be big. That is already an unofficial motto of sorts for the 18-hole, professionally built miniature-golf course coming to Virginia. Steve and Tanya Carlson are opening Greens on Fourteenth, slated to be ready for play in early-September. Today,...
Carselectrek.co

The fun-looking Transformer is a small electric dirt ‘bike’ that fits in a trunk (and in your budget)

I ride and write about all sorts of light electric vehicles including electric bikes, scooters, motorcycles, and dirt bikes. But I have no idea where or how to classify the new Splach Transformer. It’s something of a hybrid light electric two-wheeler that not only fits in multiple categories, but allows users to easily modify it into more of one type of rideable or another.

Comments / 0

Community Policy