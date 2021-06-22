Cancel
Collier County, FL

Road ragers cause crash on I-75 & flee the scene

By Christy Soto
ABC7 Fort Myers
 18 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are looking for two cars that were involved in a road rage incident on Interstate 75 on Sunday night.

Two cars were road-raging on I-75 near the Immokalee Road exit, troopers said. Both vehicles were driving aggressively and eventually crashed into each other.

The crash caused one of the cars to hit another vehicle that was also heading south. The two cars that caused the crash left the scene and the Miami Gardens teen that was hit pulled over at the crash site.

Troopers are investigating the crash and charges are pending.

