Cape Coral, FL

New anti-soliciting law to protect homeowners from roof repair scams

By Amanda Lojewski
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 18 days ago
Florida storms and strong winds can seriously damage your roof. A new law will put a stop to unsolicited contractors who are trying to fix it.

Cape Coral resident Kim Loson said solicitors stop by her home, frequently.

“I don’t believe they should go to people’s properties and trespass on their property trying to get business,” said Loson.

Not only are solicitors annoying to homeowners, they’re also frustrating for professionals like Jonathan Marquez, Vice President for Champions Roofing in Cape Coral. He said local homeowners often call his office saying someone stopped by their home offering an unbeatable deal on a new roof.

“They (solicitors) say they will take care of everything from beginning to end, they’ll fight for you, they’ll fight the insurance for you and that’s not the case,” said Marquez.

This leaves him and other roofing professionals in the area to pick up the pieces.

Marquez said his team will never come to your door offering a new deal.

Marquez suggests homeowners research reputable sources nearby, give them a call, ask for a quote then take the quote to your insurance company.

Violators could be subject to a fine of $10,000 or face possible criminal charges. This new law goes into effect July 1st

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
