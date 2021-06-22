Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Goat And Puppy Yoga!

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are look for a way to relax and meditate, then you may want to try out goat and puppy yoga! Not only do you experience an amazing yoga session but you also get to hang out with some furry friends! For more information on goat yoga, click here!

katu.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppy#Goat#Meditate#Furry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Yoga
News Break
Pets
Related
leader-call.com

Laurel Animal Rescue League hosts goat yoga

Doing yoga as a relaxation method and exercise is good for the body and mind, but doing yoga with baby goats is good for a laugh. The Laurel Animal Rescue League hosts goat yoga sessions as a fundraiser for the shelter annually that lets participants get up close and personal with baby goats. The goats sometimes jump and bleat and when someone is in a yoga pose, they can be placed on your back for a great photo.
Petsarcamax.com

Love, Loss and Pandemic Puppies

My daughter got Bella at her dad's house shortly after the divorce. My ex even called the sweet yellow lab "the divorce dog." Visits with dad also meant time with Bella, which was great when my daughter was 8 years old, but the teen years brought work, band practice and a social life. Visitation with dad became more sporadic. Then, my ex asked if we would dog sit. Bella was a senior dog by then, and we were all smitten. We asked if we could just keep her. He said yes.
leadertimes.com

GOATS ON THE GO

When Monica Bealles Shields graduated from Ford City High School in 1994, she never expected to someday be spending the summer of 2021 with her goats Mack, Eddie, James, Puck and Whiskey at Crooked Creek Lake Park, which straddles Manor and Bethel townships. Shields’ crew of friends are just a few of the 57 goats she now owns with her […]
Posted by
B105

De-Stress With Goat Yoga At The Superior Public Library

Why not! The Superior Public Library has a fun event coming up that works on many levels: Not only does it get you outdoors, gets you active, and reduces stress, but it also feeds your desire to spend time with cute animals! On Thursday, July 8, the library is offering Goat Yoga - a session designed to take care of all of the above.
Hamptons.com

Yoga in the Vines

Join us this season as we celebrate 8 years of Yoga in the Vines! You'll experience a unique yoga or training session among the vines. Relish in the serenity of the beautiful Wölffer property while you stimulate your body, mind and soul. Whether you're into a more relaxing workout or a more intense training, there's an option for you!
phillyfunguide.com

Yoga in the Park with Eclipse Lit

Eclipse Lit presents: Yoga in the Park, a pay-what-you-can outdoor yoga class occurring once a month. Your participation and donation to our fundraiser helps us continue to support the mental health and literary community in Philadelphia and beyond. Join us and instructor Maddy (Instagram: @yogawith.maddy) in Norristown Farm Park at...
Roanoke Times

Cornershot: Everything but the goats

Boy, could I relate to Ralph Berrier’s June 27 Dadline about lawnmowers!. I started out with a corded electric mower. It cut fine, but flinging the cord out of the way over and over made even my small quarter-acre lot take a long time to finish. So I bought a...
wkms.org

‘Goat Yoga’ Brings Quirky Fun To Western Kentucky

An unconventional fitness phenomenon is prancing into western Kentucky: goat yoga. Goat yoga is traditional yoga performed alongside baby goats. Enthusiasts say the goats’ hyperactivity and unpredictability is core to the experience. Ashley Wallace, the owner of Scape Goat Farms in Crofton, bought two male goats as pets eight years...
Posted by
WGAU

A lot of puppies: Dalmatian gives birth to 16 puppies

FREDRICKSBURG, Texas — Cue the “101 Dalmatians” jokes and movie quotes. A Texas family just welcomed 16 puppies. Brittni Turner helped deliver the puppies at Fredericksburg Veterinary Center in Fredricksburg, Texas on June 24, KSAT reported. She told the station that she’s done a lot of emergency caesarian sections but...
naropa.edu

Yoga Studies

For students interested in the deep study of yoga, learning how to become a yoga instructor is only one piece of the big picture. Naropa's yoga certification and degree program is dedicated to preserving the vast teachings of yoga, from its history and philosophy to its practice and methodologies. The...
dogtime.com

The Best Puppy Supplies

When you bring home a new puppy, you better be prepared. There will be little puppy kisses and tiny wet noses; puppy breath and velvety ears will make you melt. But along with your new fuzzy friend, you'll get new responsibilities. One of those duties is to choose the right supplies for them. From toys and treats to leashes and collars, the possibilities seem endless, and a lot of it will come down to your personal preferences. However, there are a few things that simply aren't optional. That's where this list of the best puppy supplies will come in. Read on to discover our favorite puppy supplies.
Petsdogtime.com

The Best Puppy Playpens

If your pup hasn't quite mastered potty training or you simply need a comfy space for them to hang out in, a puppy playpen can come in mighty handy. Of course, keep in mind that a playpen shouldn't be seen as a replacement for exercise. Rather, it should be a comfy, cozy space for your pup to play or sit safely in while you're otherwise occupied. The best puppy playpens are made from durable, breathable, weather-resistant materials and, above all, they should provide your dog with plenty of space to hang out. Here are our picks for the best puppy playpens available.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

AKC German Shepherd Puppies

Impressive, stocky litter of German Shepherd puppies, ready to go to their new homes. Beautiful coats, disposition, and conformation. Our dogs are selectively bred for health and superior quality. Why choose us over everyone else? We are an award-winning breeder and have been perfecting our dogs since 1983. We don't...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Lost: Goats

Our two new goats “Nanny” (3 year old female) and “Billy”(~9 month old male) escaped from our fencing while we were away. They were last seen on Beans Creek Road, about half way between Battle Branch Road and Shootout road, near Buladean. She is very gentle and friendly. He is shy but follows her closely. He has a blue collar, her collar broke off. If seen or found please contact. Thank you so much!
WBTV

Local ‘Goat Yoga’ used on Sunday to help those suffering from PTSD

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - You ever hear of “Goat Yoga?”. On Sunday, it was an event to help those struggling with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The USO of North Carolina put on relaxing events across the state on Sunday, which is PTSD Awareness Day – a day to help those affected with PTSD.
fox7austin.com

Goat themed hotel opens in Alvin, goats included

ALVIN, Texas - From the creators of goat yoga, a new goat-themed destination vacation has arrived. The Goatel is now open in Alvin, giving you a chance to rent the loft above a goat barn, goats included. Tucked away on three acres of waterfront property that include chickens, turkeys, geese,...
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Elmo getting puppy as pet

NEW YORK – “Sesame Street” is about to get a whole lot cuter. Elmo, Grover, Abby Cadabby and the rest of the Muppet gang are introducing a new character to the show this summer – a white-and-brown puppy named Tango, The Associated Press has learned. “We wanted to explore that...
Time Out Global

Taproom Yoga

Talea Beer Co., the city's only brewery and taproom owned and operated by women, is doing something a bit radical (again)—it's hosting vinyasa yoga in its taproom on Saturday mornings! Head over to the sunlit taproom (bring your own mat) for classes led by either Sarah Cole (a member of Talea's Beer Crew/a registered yoga instructor) or Good Move. Tickets include $5 off your first Talea drink after class.
dailycitizen.news

Pets of the Week: Puppies

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia has a big variety of puppies available for adoption. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.

Comments / 0

Community Policy