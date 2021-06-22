Goat And Puppy Yoga!

If your pup hasn't quite mastered potty training or you simply need a comfy space for them to hang out in, a puppy playpen can come in mighty handy. Of course, keep in mind that a playpen shouldn't be seen as a replacement for exercise. Rather, it should be a comfy, cozy space for your pup to play or sit safely in while you're otherwise occupied. The best puppy playpens are made from durable, breathable, weather-resistant materials and, above all, they should provide your dog with plenty of space to hang out. Here are our picks for the best puppy playpens available.