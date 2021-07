Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) goes to the basket as Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala (11) and forward Precious Achiuwa (5) defend (Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports) The Miami Heat are in the middle of their offseason and though the NBA Playoffs continue to rage on without them, they must do all they can at these moments to try and put themselves in a position to, once again, be one of the remaining teams playing at this point in the future.