Uber Eats Driver Caught On Video Taking Cat

It takes some planning, the right equipment and a little math to capture the perfect, frozen-in-time image of Disney World fireworks. And sometimes it takes a little luck. Orlando Sentinel senior photographer Joe Burbank shares stories about his experience photographing theme park fireworks and some Disney World icons. Pro tip: For Florida’s humid summers, Joe recommends keeping the wind at your back or your photo will be a smokey mess. But don’t be discouraged, the photo of your dreams is not beyond reach. “It is possible. But if you aren’t getting the fireworks picture you want. You aren’t alone. It’s hard,” Joe shares. Listen to this episode of Theme Park Rangers using the podcast player below and check out this photo gallery: Disney World at 50: 5 decades of fireworks photos.