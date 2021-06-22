Suns' Chris Paul: Listed as out for Game 2

Chris Paul finally got over the hump, and he left no doubt about it. For the first time in his illustrious 16-year career, Paul is headed to the NBA Finals after the Phoenix Suns closed out the Los Angeles Clippers, 130-103, in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals at Staples Center on Wednesday. Paul, who missed the first two games of the series after entering the league’s coronavirus protocols, shook off some rust and a recent shooting slump to finish with a game-high 41 points to go with four rebounds and eight assists in the blowout victory over his former team.