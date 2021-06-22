Flood Warning issued for Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ohio The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central Belmont County in east central Ohio Southeastern Jefferson OH County in east central Ohio Southeastern Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania North Central Greene County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southern Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southwestern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Brooke County in northern West Virginia Marshall County in northern West Virginia Ohio County in northern West Virginia * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 840 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wheeling, Greensburg, McKeesport, Washington, Jeannette, Latrobe, Bellaire, Warwood, Bethlehem, West Liberty, Triadelphia, Clearview, Valley Grove, Gastonville, West Mifflin, South Park Township, Jefferson Hills, North Versailles, White Oak and Monessen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.