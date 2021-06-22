Cancel
Olympia, WA

Gov. Inslee to rescind three COVID-19 related proclamations ahead of June 30 reopening

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee is rescinding three COVID-19 proclamations in anticipation of Washington’s full reopening on June 30. Proclamation 20-30 – which suspends statutory job search requirements for applicants seeking unemployment insurance. This rescission is effective July 4. Additional information for job seekers is available from the Employment Security Department here.Proclamation 20-46 – which provides protections for high-risk workers, has been substantially replaced by Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill (ESSB) 5115 and was made immediately effective. This new law, which was signed and made effective immediately, is known as the Health Emergency Labor Standards Act (HELSA), applies to workplaces only during a declared public health emergency involving an infectious or contagious disease. The law includes protections for high-risk employees from discrimination during public health emergencies. Information about these protections is available here. This rescission is effective June 28.Proclamation 20-76 – which limited the fees that third-party delivery services could charge restaurants for delivering food to customers. This rescission is effective immediately.

