Jacob deGrom throws 5 scoreless as Mets win DH opener

The Mets split the doubleheader with the Phillies Friday in two very similar and close games, both walk-offs. So in order to secure even just a series split, they had to win today. Now, that seemed like easy work seeing as Jacob deGrom was taking the mound again in the midst of a historic season. All the Mets had to do was put one or two runs up on the board and the rest would be smooth sailing. Well, the Mets have never known smooth sailing or easy victories, so of course they couldn’t have foreseen Jacob deGrom having a rough outing (comparatively speaking) giving up two runs or Zach Eflin pitching superbly against them. But they still found a way to get it done in the end, mostly thanks to the Phillies dismal defense and terrible bullpen.