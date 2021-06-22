Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jacob deGrom throws 5 scoreless as Mets win DH opener

By Field Level Media
Marietta Daily Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacob deGrom continued his historic start to the season Monday afternoon, when he allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and earned the win as the host New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-2, in the opener of a doubleheader. Dominic Smith laced what proved to be the decisive...

www.mdjonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Kyle Muller
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Pablo Sandoval
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBNew York Post

Jacob deGrom will skip MLB All-Star Game under these Mets conditions

ATLANTA — Jacob deGrom wryly suggested Tuesday that he hasn’t been selected to the National League All-Star team yet, so maybe he doesn’t face much of a choice after all. But should the pitcher charting one of the best seasons in modern baseball history get chosen to the July 13...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: What Jacob deGrom means to me and fellow Mets fans

Never in my wildest dreams as a New York Mets fan would I think that I would ever experience a Met produce one of, if not the greatest season recorded by a pitcher in MLB history. Jacob deGrom right now is pitching better than anyone I’ve ever seen and probably will ever see. The numbers are truly off the charts.
MLBNew York Post

Mets’ Jacob deGrom best show in sports — even when he’s ‘human’

Jake deGrom has some nerve. How dare he show up to work ill-prepared to outduel the middling likes of Zach Eflin, while allowing his ERA to blow up to an ungodly 0.69?. Allowing three hits and two runs over six innings, and striking out just five? Forcing his team to bail him out with a two-run ninth and a walk-off Michael Conforto sac fly?
MLBabc7ny.com

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom's shutout streak ends at 31 innings

NEW YORK -- By the middle of his outing,New York Metsace Jacob deGrom was struggling to find his mechanics, essentially making him a two-pitch pitcher. "Jake is human, right?" New York manager Luis Rojas said. "So, these things are going to happen." A less-dominant version of deGrom gave up two...
MLBNew York Post

Mets rally for walk-off win over Phillies to pick up Jacob deGrom

The Mets have made a habit of winning Jacob deGrom’s starts during his historically dominant 2021 season. Saturday, even though deGrom did not have his best stuff, they continued that trend with some help from another favorite trend: feasting on the Phillies’ bullpen. After the Mets were gifted a fielding...
MLBRecord-Journal

DeGrom’s streak ends, but Mets win in 9th

NEW YORK — By the middle of his outing, Mets ace Jacob deGrom was struggling to find his mechanics that essentially made him a two-pitch pitcher. “Jake is human, right?” New York manager Luis Rojas said. “So, these things are going to happen.”. A less-dominant version of deGrom gave up...
MLBNY Daily News

Mets take advantage of awful Phillies bullpen and rally in the 9th for 4-3 win on rare Jacob deGrom ‘off’ day

On a list of the Mets’ favorite hobbies, punishing the Phillies bullpen is undoubtedly at the top. Michael Conforto and the Mets took advantage of closer Hector Neris and his two-pitch arsenal in a 4-3 walk-off win over the Phillies on Saturday in front of the largest crowd of the year at Citi Field. There were 29,205 fans in attendance rallying the team and helping the Mets deliver their third walk-off victory against the Phillies and sixth this season.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

deGrom struggles, but the Mets still find a way to win

The Mets split the doubleheader with the Phillies Friday in two very similar and close games, both walk-offs. So in order to secure even just a series split, they had to win today. Now, that seemed like easy work seeing as Jacob deGrom was taking the mound again in the midst of a historic season. All the Mets had to do was put one or two runs up on the board and the rest would be smooth sailing. Well, the Mets have never known smooth sailing or easy victories, so of course they couldn’t have foreseen Jacob deGrom having a rough outing (comparatively speaking) giving up two runs or Zach Eflin pitching superbly against them. But they still found a way to get it done in the end, mostly thanks to the Phillies dismal defense and terrible bullpen.
MLBTMZ.com

Jacob DeGrom Horses Around With Teammate Before Game, Mets Fans Freak Out!

Jacob deGrom decided to have a little fun before NY's game Tuesday ... horsing around with a teammate in pregame warmups -- and it has Mets fans absolutely TRIGGERED!!!. The scene was captured by MLB Network cameras hours before the Mets' game against the Braves in Atlanta ... and it was pretty silly -- deGrom wrestled a teammate to the ground in hilarious WWE fashion.
Ormond Beach, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Jacob deGrom, Mets ace and former Stetson Hatter, among inductees into ASUN Hall of Fame

While recognition continues piling up for Jacob deGrom due to his ongoing dominance with the New York Mets, another honor traces back to his life before professional baseball. deGrom, a Stetson Hatter from 2008-10, is among the five new inductees for the Atlantic Sun Conference Hall of Fame. The Atlanta-based conference has scheduled its seventh annual Hall of Fame induction for Oct. 18. The new class swells the ASUN Hall of 32 members.
MLBsanantoniopost.com

After 20-run outburst, Braves face Mets and Jacob deGrom

The Atlanta Braves pounded the New York Mets 20-2 on Wednesday night, the second time this season the Braves have scored 20 runs and the first time they've ever done it against the Mets. It might have been a good idea to save a few of those runs for Thursday...
MLBFingerLakes1

Mets’ Jacob deGrom named National League Pitcher of the Month

Jacob deGrom just keeps on crossing new milestones this season. This time around, deGrom has been named National League Pitcher of the Month — his second award of the season. Across five starts for the Mets in June, deGrom went 3-0 with 40 strikeouts, just four walks and a 0.67...
MLBTimes Herald-Record

NY Mets ace Jacob deGrom selected to his fourth All-Star Game, but will he pitch in it?

NEW YORK — And now, we have perhaps the least surprising news of 2021:. New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, the best pitcher in baseball, made his fourth All-Star Game. “It’s definitely an honor any time you get named to this,” deGrom said on the field at Yankee Stadium prior to Sunday’s doubleheader against the Yankees. “You want to be considered one of the best.”
WWENew York Post

Jacob deGrom caught on camera wrestling on field in Mets fans’ nightmare

Before Tuesday’s game in Atlanta, MLB Network’s Ballpark Cam caught the Mets’ ace partaking in a wrestling match with an unidentified member of the Mets in the outfield. DeGrom pinned the person to the ground while a third person emphatically smacked the grass to signal a pinfall victory for deGrom.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets turn to Jacob deGrom on heels of split with Phillies

The New York Mets have scored two or fewer runs in eight of their last 11 games. Fortunately, their best pitcher -- and arguably best hitter -- will be on the mound and in the lineup Saturday afternoon. New York's Jacob deGrom looks to continue his dominance when he faces...
MLBMLB

Mets-Yanks opener postponed; DH Sunday

NEW YORK -- Friday's Subway Series game between the Mets and Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader on Sunday, beginning at 2:05 p.m. ET. The updated probable starting pitchers for Saturday's 1:05 p.m. game are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy