Festival season is approaching and the awesome lineups are starting to come in. With everything going on concerning the pandemic, it’s easy to forget that festival season is a thing. Especially since it’s been pushed further into fall territory than usual. It’s been a long journey and there is still a long way to go, but I’m hopeful that things will continue to improve and this year’s festival season goes off without a hitch! Remember to adhere to both the city’s and the festival’s COVID guidelines to ensure a safe experience!