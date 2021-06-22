Tequila & Taco Festival Returns to Ventura in July!
Ventura, CA) – With restrictions on concerts and festivals lifted in California as of June 15, Ventura’s beloved Tequila & Taco Music Festival will be returning on July 24 – 25 to the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Festivalgoers will be able to enjoy tequila sampling, live entertainment, delicious street tacos, craft beer, refreshing margaritas and an artisanal craft market, all at an ideal beach-adjacent outdoor setting, cooled by ocean breezes.www.citizensjournal.us