BREWER — Great strides are being made in the fight against cancer right here in Maine, with many patients living longer with a higher quality of life. On Wednesday, July 14 at 5:30 pm via Zoom, Northern Light Cancer Care oncologist and medical director of research Sarah Sinclair, DO, will share the latest information about a new era of personalized medicine that is bringing the latest cures to Maine thanks to Northern Light Cancer Care’s research collaborations with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, the Jackson Lab and others.