Everyone likes to think they know how good each NFL team will be entering a new season, including Vegas. Projected win totals provide one of the cleanest ways of comparing and contrasting all 32 NFL teams. For example, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ win total sits at a league-high 12.5, while the Houston Texans bring up the rear at just 4.5 projected wins. But the truth is that there will likely be some (very small) overlap between those two teams' range of outcomes.