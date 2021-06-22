Cancel
Researchers unravel cellular mechanisms driving the initiation of mammary gland development

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelsinki University research group used live tissue imaging for the first time to visualize the emergence of the mammary gland. Despite long-standing interest, the cellular mechanisms driving the initiation of mammary gland development have remained elusive for decades, mostly due to technical limitations in studying dynamic cell behaviors in live tissues. Recent advances in microscopic methods and availability of various mouse models allowed the research group of Marja Mikkola from HiLIFE Institute of Biotechnology, University of Helsinki to address this question. This is the first time when live tissue imaging has been used to visualise the emergence of the mammary gland.

www.news-medical.net
