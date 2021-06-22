Crusaders sneak past Nashoba

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team turned a Wednesday bus ride to West Point into a business trip as they trounced Holy Trinity Catholic in both ends of a doubleheader by 15-1 and 13-3 scores. In the opener, the Crusaders scored once in the first inning only to see the Hawks roar back with 10 in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth to end the game early. Mid-Prairie cracked 21 hits in the win as a team. Nine different players had a hit, eight had multiple hits, nine players scored at least one run and eight players had an RBI. Hannah Sellers was three for four with a double and four RBI. Landry Pacha also went three for four, belting a solo homer. Dawsyn Miller was three for three with an RBI. Myah Lugar got the win in the circle, giving up four hits, one run and striking out eight.