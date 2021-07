You may think that headline is a little hyperbolic, but you know what? I'm writing a blog post about a 14-year-old, I'm doing it willingly, so all bets are off. Also, it's true. I scoured 160 years of American history for truly great people, and these two are on a level of their own. Extend it to the whole world, and Rafa Nadal joins them, but in the U.S. it's just them.