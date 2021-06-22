Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for full capacity

A local hero in the world of professional rodeo, Joe Baumgartner, has been inducted into the California Rodeo Salinas Hall of Fame. The California Rodeo Salinas will be honoring over 111 years of western heritage and tradition this September, at which time it will also be acknowledging Baumgartner and two others, Barbara Balentine and Bill Martinelli, for their contributions to the success of rodeo over the years.