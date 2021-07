Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards ever although there is one thing that has been missing from his resume for many years. Of course, we are talking about an NBA championship. Surprisingly, Paul has never even made it to the NBA Finals, although this year he is just one game away from doing so. The Phoenix Suns are up 3-1 on the Los Angeles Clippers and if they win tonight, they will be the first team set for a Finals appearance.