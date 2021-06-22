Cancel
Computers

These 10 must-have Mac accessories all cost less than $20 on Prime Day

By Christine Chan
imore.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to the Mac, Apple has given us a pretty good base to get things done on. But as they always say, nothing is perfect and there is always room for improvement. And when you want to improve the Mac experience, whether it's with an iMac, a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, or even a Mac mini, you'll want some great accessories to make things better. Here are some great Mac accessories to get, and they all cost less than $20!

Apple
Technology
Laptops
Computers
ComputersT3.com

Amazon Prime Day: the best laptop deals for all

Amazon Prime Day sees huge discounts across the whole of the Amazon store for Prime members. With so many savings on offer, it helps to know where to look for the best Prime Day deals. While you may find bigger discounts on smaller items and accessories, you can get some deals on bigger items on June 21 and 22, such as laptops.
ElectronicsGossip Cop

If You Work At A Computer All Day, This $18 And Under Product Is A Must Buy

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. A recent trip to the optometrist sent me into a frenzy. The optometrist checked my eyes and announced that my eyes look like a 50-something-year-old’s. For reference, I’m 28. To say the least, I was freaked.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Away’s Newest Must-Have Travel Accessory: The Cosmetics Bag

Traveling is all fun and games — until you're faced with the struggle of shoving your entire skincare AND beauty routine into a single carry-on. This is why we're delighted to announce that cult-favorite luggage retailer, Away, jumped back into the travel organization ring with a new cosmetics bag that launched this morning. Away is no stranger to suitcase tidiness so we trust that this water-resistant nylon and neoprene makeup case will assuage our packing stresses for good. The pretty pouch cashes in at a higher than average price tag of $75 (peep this $10 clear Amazon bag if you're on a tighter budget) — but, like most of the retailer's products, its design quality does not disappoint: streamlined systems that keep any beauty essentials in order (we see you detachable makeup brush holder); easily accessible compartments for quick on-the-go touch-ups; a wipeable nylon interior that makes cleaning up inevitable foundation spills a breeze. Suitcase-packing enthusiasts and unorganized jet-setters alike, let this beauty case save your summer adventures with its convenient, elegant, and travel-savvy design. Head on over to Away's site now to snag yourself the retailer's new cosmetics bag and, hey, maybe add a top-rated suitcase to your cart while you're at it.
ComputersGear Patrol

This Powerful Dock Might Be the Ultimate Mac Mini Accessory

Satechi just announced a new stand-and-hub combo that's optimized for the M1 Mac mini, but it also has a neat trick. As its name gives away, the brand-new Stand & Hub for Mac mini with SSD Enclosure ($100) has a hidden enclosure for M.2 SATA SSD storage (which all recent Macs have). This means you can more affordably add storage to your Mac mini — because M.2 SATA SSD storage is typically cheaper than buying an external hard drive — and you can hide it so it won't cluttering up your desk space.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about your desk. Or maybe you simply want to make your workday easier. Smart desk gadgets can help alleviate tension by organizing your workspace, encouraging healthy work habits, and providing multiple functions.
Cell PhonesBeta News

T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G Android 11 smartphone costs less than $200

Just yesterday I went to the Verizon store to investigate upgrading my aging iPhone 8 Plus. The company was offering a promotion where I could get an iPhone 12 Pro for free if I switch. While finally having a 5G iPhone excited me, Verizon's service was insanely expensive, so I passed on the "deal." While getting a $1,000 phone for free was tempting, it got me wondering why anyone would actually spend so much out of pocket on a smartphone.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Amazon Prime: Is it worth the cost?

Since many of you have recently signed up for an Amazon Prime trial in order to get the deals for Prime Day, you may be wondering, “Is it worth it to pay for an Amazon Prime subscription?”. I polled my audience recently and asked them this question. As you can...
Softwareimore.com

Backblaze updates its Mac uploader for faster speeds, smarter data handling

The Backblaze Mac app has been updated to version 8. The new update includes support for more upload threads, better throttle management, and more. Popular backup solution Backblaze has today updated its Mac app to version 8, adding some new tweaks that make it better at doing what it does best — taking data and uploading it to the Backblaze servers for safekeeping.
Computersimore.com

Intel now or keep waiting on M1X pro-level Macs?

It's been.. one year since Tim Cook did it. Cocked his head at Intel and said, "get rid of it". Seven months since the launch of M1. Saying, "performance efficiency's why we're making Apple silicon". Three months since new colored iMacs. But still no pros, only Intel clap backs. WWDC had zero M1X time. But it's still another year until the deadline...
Computersgizmochina.com

Apple to drop the Touch Bar on the upcoming MacBook Pro: Analysts

Apple is expected to launch its latest MacBook Pro model later this summer. The new high end notebook from the company was rumored to sport an upgraded M1 processor and arrive with a new design that drops the Touch Bar feature. Now, DSSC analysts have backed the claims of the brand might be dropping the Touch Bar from the new 2021 MacBook Pros.
Computershowtogeek.com

The Best MacBooks of 2021 for School, Gaming, and More

Is it time for a new MacBook, but not sure which model is right for you? Do you go for a new Apple Silicon Mac, or can you buy an Intel model with confidence? We have some recommendations. Here’s the best MacBook you can purchase today. Best MacBooks for 2021.
Softwareimore.com

Microsoft is enabling Microsoft Teams Together Mode for just two people

Microsoft Teams is enabling Together Mode for just two people. Previously the feature only worked with five or more people in a meeting. Microsoft Teams is testing a change that will allow Together Mode to be used even when as few as two people are involved in a meeting. Currently, the feature only works if there are five or more people in a meeting.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 might cost around $200 less than its predecessor

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now rumoured to launch on August 11th, and on top of that, the device will reportedly be quite a bit cheaper than its predecessor. According to @FrontTron, the Z Flip 3 will be selling for $1,249 USD (roughly $1,540 CAD), which is $200 less than its predecessor. This report mentions the 8GB/256GB variants, although it seems possible that this might only be the Z Flip 3 model.
Electronicsimore.com

AirPods Max return to Amazon all-time low with $60 discount

For months after their release, AirPods Max were pretty hard to get ahold of meaning that there were basically no AirPods Max deals to take advantage of. However, now supply seems to have caught up with demand, we're starting to see some offers at third-party retailers to try to tempt in potential buyers.

