Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

THE BLACK ANGELS

Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 18 days ago

Death Song is the first full-length release in four years from The Black Angels – Austin’s five-piece psych rock masters – and their debut for Partisan Records. Don’t miss out on this Virtual Event.

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

30K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Event#The Black Angels#Partisan Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Music
Related
Austin, TXbrooklynvegan.com

Levitation 2021 lineup: Thundercat, Japanese Breakfast, Black Angels, The Hives, more

Austin's Levitation festival will be back this fall, bringing psych and more to Downtown clubs over Halloween Weekend (October 27-31). The lineup this year includes Thundercat, Japanese Breakfast, The Black Angels, The Hives, Tinariwen, Chicano Batman, Red Fang, Nothing, Ty Segall's Fuzz, Black Midi, Connan Mockasin, Andy Shauf, Kikagaku Moyo, Yves Tumor, Shannon & The Clams, Shabazz Palaces, La Luz, A Place to Bury Strangers, Cloud Nothings, Here Lies Man, and lots more. The festival says more artists are still be be announced, but you can check out the daily lineups so far below.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Black Crowes Play ‘She Talks to Angels’ in New ‘Brothers of a Feather’ Concert Film

Brothers Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson were gearing up for the Black Crowes’ 2020 reunion tour and the celebration of the band’s 1990 debut Shake Your Money Maker when the pandemic hit. While the full-band tour was delayed until this summer — it kicks off July 20th in Nashville — the Robinsons did sneak in an acoustic duo club tour. On Friday, the siblings announced a new concert film that captures one of the shows on the stripped-down run.
San Antonio, TXFort Bend Herald

Thanking the 'Trail Angels'

To those “trail angels” who briefly accompanyied “The Mission Walker” through Texas,. Edie Littlefield Sundby completed her first segment of her newest Mission Walk. Leaving San Antonio, Texas in May, she walked the 300 miles to her first goal of the Louisiana border in just 34 days. (Quite a bit...
AnimalsPosted by
97X

Deer Kicks the Crap Out of Hawk Attacking Rabbit

Video surfaced this last week from surveillance footage that shows a deer saving what sounds like a rabbit from being eaten by a hawk. The clip starts with the sounds of an animal pinned down by a hawk. It sounds like a rabbit is screaming for its life, begging for the help of someone to save it.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Beautiful Woman Talks to the Bartender

A beautiful woman went up to the bartender in a pub and asked to speak to the manager. The bartender said he wasn't available but that he would help her. Read on to see the hilarious outcome. Sarah, a beautiful blonde, walked across the pub toward the bar and signaled...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mirror

Mum catches babysitter singing to daughter – and she sounds just like a Disney princess

Many children dream of meeting their favourite Disney characters, but one lucky girl has a real-life Disney princess as her very own babysitter. A mum on TikTok has uncovered her babysitter’s secret singing talent after she recorded and posted a video of her belting out Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid while helping the mum's daughter dress up her dolls.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Will Smith Terrifies Fans After Posting Insane Pool Video from Dubai

Will Smith took to Instagram to share his latest adventure. "So I'm always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There's something ... weird about it," Will Smith said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water. "Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness." Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers of all experience levels to explore. Most of the fans who saw the pool on Instagram commented that it was terrifying and anxiety triggering. You can read the comments on Will Smith's Instagram.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

A notorious ‘Karen’ got shamed by onlookers after being recognised in the street

A “Karen” who went viral last month after she called the police on two Black women has been shamed by onlookers who recognised her in the street.In the original incident, TikToker Alana Lambert uploaded multiple parts explaining how the woman accused her and her friend of threatening to “beat” her after she refused to return a dropped charger in Central Park, New York.The situation escalated when the woman in question decided to call the police, accusing the other women of “threatening” her, and admitting to being racist.“I pick my race over any race, what’s your problem,” the woman says.Over 2.6m...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Paris police release rapper Lil Baby, hand him drug fine

PARIS (AP) — Paris police released rapper Lil Baby from custody on Friday after fining him for having cannabis in his car, according to the city prosecutor’s office. He was stopped along with NBA star James Harden, who was frisked but not detained. Lil Baby’s arrest on Thursday along one...
Burbank, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

Chick Vennera, ‘Golden Girls’ Actor, Dies at 74

Another member of the beloved “Golden Girls” family has passed away. According to Variety, that actor was Chick Vennera. He was 74 years old at the time of his death on Wednesday, July 7, in Burbank, California. His daughter, Nikky Vennera, reported that the actor passed away due to lung...
MoviesFrankfort Times

Zack Snyder announces Rebel Moon for Netflix

Zack Snyder is working on new sci-fi movie 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix. The 55-year-old filmmaker - whose recent zombie heist film 'Army of the Dead' launched on the streaming platform - is turning his attention to a new project which he hopes can blossom into a major franchise.
ReligionSaint Maries Gazette-Record

Angel Ministry announces winners

Six community members recently won various prizes thanks to the members of the Lutheran Church’s Angel Ministry. The members of the Angel Ministry recently hosted a multiple month-long raffle to raise money for its program. The ministry sends off angels and kind words to those coping with tragedy around the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy